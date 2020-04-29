Log in
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/29/2020 | 01:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.04.2020 / 07:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: https://group.dws.com/de/ir/berichte-und-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020
Address: https://group.dws.com/ir/reports-and-events/financial-results/

29.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mainzer Landstaße 11-17
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: https://group.dws.com/de/ir/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1032309  29.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1032309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
