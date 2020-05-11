DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust : 05/08/20 Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Log in
05/11/2020 | 09:14am EDT

Media Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For additional information:

DWS Press Office (212) 454-4500

Shareholder Account Information (800) 294-4366

DWS Closed-End Funds (800) 349-4281

Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

New York, NY May 8, 2020 - The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.

Details are as follows:

May Monthly Dividends

Declaration - 5/08/2020

Ex-Date - 5/15/2020

Record - 5/18/2020

Payable - 5/29/2020

Fund

Ticker

Dividend Per

Prior

Share

Dividend Per

Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust

KTF

$0.0400

$0.0325

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

KSM

$0.0425

$0.0350

Important Information

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund's distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund's distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

1

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

"War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to US and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and their investments."

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE

NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

DWS Distributors, Inc.

222 South Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL 60606-5808 www.dws.com

Tel (800) 621-1148

© 2020 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-075706-1)(05/20)

2

Disclaimer

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 13:13:02 UTC
