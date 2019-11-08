DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust : Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Log in
11/08/2019 | 05:01pm EST

The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions.

Details are as follows:

November Monthly Dividends

Declaration – 11/08/2019     Ex-Date – 11/15/2019     Record – 11/18/2019     Payable – 11/29/2019

Fund

   

Ticker

 

   

Dividend Per
Share

   

Prior
Dividend Per
Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust

   

KTF

   

$0.0400

   

$0.0425

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

   

KSM

   

$0.0425

   

$0.0475

Important Information

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund's distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
DWS Distributors, Inc.
222 South Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606-5808
www.dws.com
Tel (800) 621-1148
© 2019 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA.  All rights reserved

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc. which offers investment products or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C. which offer advisory services. (R-071777-1) (11/19)


© Business Wire 2019
