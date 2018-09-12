DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust : Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (NYSE:KMM); Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST); DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF); and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) announced today the results of the 2018 Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds held on September 12, 2018.

For each of KMM and KST, a quorum was present and the Class I Trustee nominees (Mr. Keith R. Fox, Mr. Richard J. Herring and Mr. William N. Searcy, Jr.) received a sufficient number of votes to be elected as Trustees.

For each of KSM and KTF, a quorum was present and the Class I Trustee nominees (Ms. Dawn Marie Driscoll, Mr. Richard J. Herring and Mr. William N. Searcy, Jr.) and preferred share Trustee nominees (Mr. Keith R. Fox and Dr. Paul K. Freeman) received a sufficient number of votes from the common shareholders and preferred shareholders, voting together as a single class, and from the preferred shareholders only, voting as a separate class, respectively, to be elected as Trustees.

For more information on each Fund visit dws.com or call (800) 349-4281.

DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks.

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated securities present greater risk of loss than investments in higher-quality securities. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Nothing contained herein is fiduciary or impartial investment advice that is individualized or directed to any plan, plan participant, or IRA owner regarding the advisability of any investment transaction, including any IRA distribution or rollover.

NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

