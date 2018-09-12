DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust : Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (NYSE:KMM); Deutsche Strategic
Income Trust (NYSE:KST); DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF); and
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) (each, a “Fund” and
collectively, the “Funds”) announced today the results of the 2018 Joint
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds held on September 12, 2018.
For each of KMM and KST, a quorum was present and the Class I Trustee
nominees (Mr. Keith R. Fox, Mr. Richard J. Herring and Mr. William N.
Searcy, Jr.) received a sufficient number of votes to be elected as
Trustees.
For each of KSM and KTF, a quorum was present and the Class I Trustee
nominees (Ms. Dawn Marie Driscoll, Mr. Richard J. Herring and Mr.
William N. Searcy, Jr.) and preferred share Trustee nominees (Mr. Keith
R. Fox and Dr. Paul K. Freeman) received a sufficient number of votes
from the common shareholders and preferred shareholders, voting together
as a single class, and from the preferred shareholders only, voting as a
separate class, respectively, to be elected as Trustees.
For more information on each Fund visit dws.com
or call (800) 349-4281.
Important Information
DWS Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are subject to
interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees.
When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers
to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and
interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to
liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase
volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the
effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is
exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions
may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the
alternative minimum tax.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Bond investments are
subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying
degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit
risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of
principal and interest. Investing in derivatives entails special risks
relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns
and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can
magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks
income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s
distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes,
including the alternative minimum tax.
Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust. Bond investments are
subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying
degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit
risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of
principal and interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and
non-rated securities present greater risk of loss than investments in
higher-quality securities. Investing in derivatives entails special
risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns
and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can
magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Emerging markets tend to be
more volatile than the markets of more mature economies, and generally
have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable
political systems than those of developed countries. Investing in
foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency
fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks.
Deutsche Strategic Income Trust. Bond investments are subject
to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees.
When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers
to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and
interest. Investments in lower-quality (“junk bonds”) and non-rated
securities present greater risk of loss than investments in
higher-quality securities. Investing in derivatives entails special
risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns
and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can
magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Emerging markets tend to be
more volatile than the markets of more mature economies, and generally
have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable
political systems than those of developed countries. Investing in
foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency
fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks.
Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously
offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of
closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock
exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to
the net asset value. The price of a fund’s shares is determined by a
number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund.
Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at,
below or above net asset value.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
Nothing contained herein is fiduciary or impartial investment advice
that is individualized or directed to any plan, plan participant, or IRA
owner regarding the advisability of any investment transaction,
including any IRA distribution or rollover.
