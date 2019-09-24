DX : Preliminary Results

RNS Number : 3561N DX (Group) PLC 24 September 2019 24 September 2019 AIM: DX. DX (GROUP) PLC ("DX" or "the Group" or "the Company") A leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure, courier and logistics services Preliminary Results for the Year to 30 June 2019 SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS ACHIEVED IN FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF TURNAROUND Key Points Financial FY FY 2018 Change 2019 Revenue £322.5 £299.5m + £23.0m EBITDA1 £3.3m £(4.9)m +£8.2m Underlying operating profit/(loss)1 £0.2m £(10.9)m +£11.1m Reported loss from operating £(1.3)m £(11.4)m +£10.1m activities £(1.7)m £(19.9)m +£18.2m (Loss) before tax (Loss) per share - basic (0.4)p (8.1)p +7.7p Net debt1 £1.3m £1.1m +£0.2m Cash flow from operating activities £3.2m £(12.0)m +£15.2m Revenue increase was driven by a signiﬁcantly improved contribution from DX Freight

Move to positive EBITDA 1 and underlying operating proﬁt mainly reﬂected turnaround progress at DX Freight where losses decreased by 45%

Operating cash ﬂow was substantially better at £3.2 million (2018: £12.0 million outflow)

Net debt 1 at year end was signiﬁcantly better than market expectations at £1.3 million (30 June 2018: £1.1 million, 31 December 2018: £3.5 million)

Signiﬁcant increase in capital expenditure to £3.5 million (2018: £1.8 million) - invested in property, IT and operational equipment Operational Structural reorganisation into two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express underpinned operational improvements

Devolution of accountability to general and regional managers has reinvigorated the business

Revitalised sales and commercial teams delivered strong new business wins, underpinned by new commercially realistic pricing policies

Focus on customer service levels and operational e ﬃ ciency delivered gains

ciency delivered gains DX Exchange annuity income attrition slowed to 5% (2018: 10%)

following significant service improvements · A three-year investment programme to upgrade IT, property and operational systems has commenced · DX is well-positioned to make further progress over the new ﬁnancial year 1 The Group uses alternative performance measures ("APMs") to measure performance. See notes 1 and 11 for details of APMs used, including reconciliations of these APMs to IFRS reported measures. Ron Series, Chairman, commented: "This year has been one of signiﬁcant change for DX as our turnaround initiatives gained traction, and we are pleased to be reporting results that are slightly ahead of market expectations. These encouraging results were helped in particular by a signiﬁcant turnaround in the performance at DX Freight, and a better outcome at DX Exchange, where we have slowed attrition rates. "The Company is well on the road to recovery, and we are now planning for signiﬁcant capital investment over the next two years, which will help to underpin DX's return to long term, sustainable profitable growth. "DX is well-positioned to make further progress over the new ﬁnancial year and we remain confident in meeting the short and long term goals we have set ourselves." Enquiries: DX (Group) plc T: 020 3178 6378 (c/o KTZ Ron Series, Chairman Communications) Lloyd Dunn, Chief Executive Officer David Mulligan, Chief Financial Officer finnCap (Nominated Adviser to DX) T: 020 7220 0500 Matt Goode/Simon Hicks/Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Andrew Burdis/Camille Gochez (ECM) KTZ Communications T: 020 3178 6378 Katie Tzouliadis Dan Mahoney The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION We are pleased to report encouraging results, slightly ahead of market expectations for our first full financial year of turnaround. Eighteen months on since announcing our detailed turnaround plans with last year's interim results in March 2018, the Group's ﬁnancial performance has signiﬁcantly improved. DX has moved back to positive EBITDA with £3.3 million against last year's EBITDA loss of £4.9 million, an £8.2 million improvement, and revenue is up 8% year-on-year to £322.5 million (2018: £299.5 million). Operating cash ﬂow was substantially better at £3.2 million (2018: £12.0 million outﬂow). Net debt of £1.3 million at the year-end (2018: £1.1 million) is better than we originally projected, and is after capital investment of £3.5 million. These improvements have been driven by the substantial changes we made across the Group as we restructured and reorganised the operations and introduced initiatives to reinvigorate the business. DX remains well-positioned to deliver further progress over the new ﬁnancial year, notwithstanding current political uncertainties, and we continue to be conﬁdent of meeting both the short and long- term goals we have set ourselves. DELIVERING OUR OBJECTIVES We have made significant progress in improving the operational performance of the business over the past year, and this has led to higher levels of productivity and better customer service. The new sales and commercial structure has yielded strong new business wins and a healthy pipeline of opportunities. Importantly, we have secured new business at commercially sensible rates. In May 2019, we were informed that our re-tender for the contract with HMPO, which was based on commercially realistic terms, had not been successful and, accordingly, after 14 years of providing an excellent service, the contract will expire in January 2020 after a transition period. Despite this disappointing outcome, we have maintained our guidance on existing market expectations for the ﬁnancial year to 30 June 2020, demonstrating the progress that we are making elsewhere in the business. A key element of the turnaround plan is investment, and during the year we invested £3.5 million in IT systems, operational infrastructure and operating sites. Over the next two years, we are increasing this investment with a further £10 million budgeted to refresh systems, extend the footprint of the business with new sites, and improve operational capability with sortation mechanisation. This will be funded from existing financial resources. Overall, the structural changes we made in 2018 to refocus the Group into two divisions, DX Express and DX Freight, and the organisational changes we implemented to strengthen management, and the sales and commercial teams, are now bearing fruit, as our financial results demonstrate. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Revenue for the year to 30 June 2019 increased by 8% to £322.5 million (2018: £299.5 million), and the Group returned to positive EBITDA of £3.3 million (2018: loss of £4.9 million). This signiﬁcant turnaround mainly reﬂected the substantial improvement in the performance of the DX Freight division, where the EBITDA loss reduced by 45%, helped by growth in DX 1-Man and DX Logistics activities. The ongoing turnaround of this division remains a core focus. The DX Express division contributed positively and the actions we have taken to address attrition in annuity income at DX Exchange have produced a better-than-expected outcome. Unlike the prior ﬁnancial year, there were no exceptional items in the ﬁnancial year under review (2018: £5.7 million, excluding associated finance and tax costs). The loss before tax decreased markedly to £1.7 million (2018: loss of £19.9 million after exceptional items), as did the statutory loss after taxation, which reduced to £2.5 million (2018: loss of £19.5 million), a turnaround of £17.0 million year-on-

year. Total equity at 30 June 2019 was £23.6 million (2018: £24.9 million), which reﬂected the loss for the year reported above and other movements in equity totalling £1.2 million. The Group closed the year with net debt signiﬁcantly better than forecast at £1.3 million (2018: £1.1 million). This was helped by improved working capital management and was after £3.4 million cash outflow from capital expenditure. DIVIDEND POLICY With the Group still in turnaround, the Board has no immediate plans to restore the dividend. However, it is our intention to reinstate payments when appropriate. EMPLOYEES It has been a year of great progress and our teams across the Group have worked hard to drive the business forward. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank everyone for their contribution, and we look forward to another year of progress in 2020. AGM The Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 November 2019 at 11.00am at finnCap, 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ. OUTLOOK The Board believes that the Group remains well-positioned to make further progress with the next stage of its turnaround strategy. The priorities for the coming year are to build on the momentum we have achieved to date and to step up our level of investment in systems, sites and operational improvements. We remain focused on new business and have a healthy pipeline of opportunities. Trading since the start of the new ﬁnancial year has been in line with management's expectations and we expect to make further progress this year towards our goal of restoring the business to longer-term sustainable profitability. RONALD SERIES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REVIEW INTRODUCTION Since joining the business in mid-October 2017, the new team has made signiﬁcant strides with the turnaround plan announced in March 2018, but there is still much to do. The organisational and management changes we made a year ago centred on establishing local responsibility and accountability at depot and service centre level and investing in the sales and commercial functions. These changes are working very well and have helped to deliver a healthy level of new business and growth in revenue. In securing new business, we have focused on increasing our B2B activity and on agreeing appropriate commercial rates to utilise the capacity within our delivery network. A key goal for the ﬁnancial year was returning the Group to positive EBITDA and we are pleased to have achieved this milestone. We are now building momentum and have a ﬁrm foundation for the next stage of the turnaround. We are planning for signiﬁcant capital investment over the next two years, which will help to underpin DX's return to long-term, sustainable profitable growth. The performance of each division is detailed below. DX FREIGHT DX Freight comprises the following three services: DX 1-Man National and international, next-day delivery services, specialising in irregular dimensions and weight ("IDW") items,

which are generally unsuitable for fully automated sortation systems. Alongside this are services for the regular parcels DX 2-Man market; Home delivery services for large items, weighing up to DX 150kg; and Comprehensive logistics solutions, including warehouse Logistics management and the operation of customer-liveried vehicles and uniformed personnel. There was a substantial improvement in the division's performance over the year, with last year's EBITDA loss reduced by 45% to £7.8 million (2018: loss of £14.2 million) on revenue 15% higher at £158.6 million (2018: £137.8 million). The revenue increase of £20.8 million was generated by growth across all activities, with DX 1-Man revenue up by £12.4 million, DX Logistics revenue up by £7.6 million and DX 2-Man revenue up by £0.8 million. These encouraging results were helped by our investment in sales and commercial resources, and by new pricing policies, designed to secure new business at the right rates as we improve utilisation of DX Freight's network. DX Logistics and DX 2-Man services, which are now led by a single management team, performed better than expected. During the course of the year, we introduced new capabilities at DX 2-Man, including "wet-ﬁt" services. This helped to secure new contracts involving the delivery and installation of white goods. An important goal in the turnaround plan for the division is improving DX 1-Man's operational eﬃciency, and we are pleased with the progress that was made over the year. There were a number of factors that contributed to the improvement. First, an increase in the proportion of deliveries made to B2B customers, which rose from around 50% 18 months ago to around 73% at 30 June 2019. These types of deliveries are better suited to DX Freight's ﬂeet of predominantly 7.5 tonne vehicles. The second factor in the improvement was an increase in hub and trunking productivity, which led to better delivery performance and enhanced customer service. Thirdly, we invested in 160 new 7.5 tonne vehicles, which went into service in the last quarter of the ﬁnancial year. The new vehicles are helping to boost both delivery performance and the overall productivity of the fleet. Alongside these operational improvements, we have invested in IT infrastructure and in new handheld technology. We also added to our site network, opening a new site at Maidstone in March 2019 and re-opening the previously moth-balled sites at Cannock and Pucklechurch. We plan to open a new site in Ipswich later in 2019 to extend the division's reach and support further growth. In addition, we are installing mechanisation at our hub in Willenhall as well as in other regional sites, which will drive further improvements in productivity and increase capacity over the new financial year. DX EXPRESS DX Express comprises the following four services: DX A private members' B2B mail and parcel delivery network, Exchange comprising c.3,500 exchanges across the UK and Ireland, DX operating primarily in the legal, financial and public sectors; A market-leading secure B2C delivery service; Secure A next-day, fully tracked, B2B delivery service, primarily to DX Courier branch networks, high streets, industrial areas and DX Mail government premises; and A low-cost,second-class mail alternative, primarily operating in finance and insurance. As expected, the division generated reduced EBITDA of £26.9 million (2018: £29.3 million) on slightly higher revenue of £163.9 million (2018: £161.7 million). The £2.2 million increase in revenue reﬂected an improved year-on-year contribution from DX Courier services of £6.9 million. The revenue contribution from DX

