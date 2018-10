DX Group - now reorganised into two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express - reported earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items (EBITDA) loss of 4.9 million pounds. The loss was smaller than market expectations.

The company reported a profit of 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.

