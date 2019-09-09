Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on Behalf of DXC Technology Stockholders and Encourages DXC Technology Investors to Contact the Firm

09/09/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on behalf of DXC Technology stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DXC Technology has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 9, 2019, DXC Technology announced, among other things, dramatically reduced full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

On this news, DXC Technology share price fell $15.74, or over 30%, to close at $35.91 per share on August 9, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into DXC Technology please go to http://www.bespc.com/DXC-2.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-dxc-technology-company-nyse-dxc-on-behalf-of-dxc-technology-stockholders-and-encourages-dxc-technology-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300914652.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
