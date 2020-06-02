DXC LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating DXC Technology Company For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of DXC Technology Company. ("DXC" or the "Company") (NYSE: DXC) resulting from allegations that DXC might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On May 28, 2020, the Company issued its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 financial results. In its press release the Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.82 billion which was down 8.8% year over year and earnings per share of $(15.00). They also announced that the Company would be taking a $3.8 billion goodwill impairment.

After the market had closed the Company hosted an earnings call to discuss their results. On that call Mike Salvino, the Company's CEO and president, stated that the Company's revenue run-off was "due to suboptimal customer delivery and weakening customer relationships. As a result, we lost roughly $1 billion of revenue in FY '20 and expect to lose a similar amount in FY '21 from price downs and terminations decisions made by customers in the last 12 to 18 months."

On this news, DXC's stock price fell sharply to close at $14.21 per share, a decline of approximately 14% on May 29, 2020.

