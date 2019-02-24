DXC TECHNOLOGY 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until February 25, 2019 to file lead
plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC
Technology Company (NYSE: DXC). Investor losses must relate to purchases
of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of February 8, 2018
and November 6, 2018. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Get Help
DXC investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-dxc-technology-company-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On November 6, 2018, DXC disclosed a range of adverse information,
including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly revenue
shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800 million
reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook.
On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.
The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC
Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
