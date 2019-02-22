DXC TECHNOLOGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 25, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s shares between the expanded period of
February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018. This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of DXC and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dxc/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 25, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On November 6, 2018, DXC disclosed a range of adverse information,
including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly revenue
shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800 million
reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook.
On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.
The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC
Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
