DXC TECHNOLOGY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology
Company (NYSE:DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between
February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Eastern District of Virginia.
Get Help
DXC investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-dxc-technology-company-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 6, 2018, the Company revealed a range of adverse financial
news including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly
revenue shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800
million reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook as well as a lack of
growth in the digital space and ineffective sales strategies.
On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.
The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC
Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005513/en/