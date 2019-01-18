DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against DXC Technology Company - DXC

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company
(NYSE:DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8,
2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action
is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District
of Virginia.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of DXC and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dxc/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by February 25, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 6, 2018, the Company revealed a range of adverse financial
news including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly
revenue shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800
million reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook as well as a lack of
growth in the digital space and ineffective sales strategies.
On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.
The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC
Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005510/en/