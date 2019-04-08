DXC Technology : BMW Signs Agreement with DXC Technology to Accelerate Driverless Car Development

DXC Technology
(NYSE: DXC) has signed an agreement to support BMW’s autonomous vehicle
development via the High Performance D3 platform. DXC
provides services that help deliver and simplify data analysis and
algorithmic training to reduce the time and cost to develop autonomous
vehicles.
The BMW Group High Performance D3 platform supports the
autonomous vehicle development program, gathering massive amounts of
road-travel data from the global BMW test fleet. Using DXC’s digital
solution, BMW’s manufacturing research and development teams will be
able to collect, store and manage vehicle sensor data in seconds rather
than days or weeks, resulting in faster autonomous drive development
cycles.
“Autonomous driving is at the heart of BMW Group’s ‘NUMBER ONE > NEXT’
strategy,” said Alejandro Vukotich, senior vice president, Autonomous
Driving and Driver Assistance at BMW Group. “DXC will greatly support
our commitment to maximizing innovation, which will benefit our
customers. With the managed services, we are able to ramp up the
solution to support the next stage of the future of BMW Group’s
autonomous drive platform.”
“The next five years will be pivotal as technology and partner
ecosystems continue to help revolutionize the automotive industry,” said Edward
Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, DXC
Technology. “DXC welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with BMW Group
to advance autonomous driving development capabilities. With the
platform and tools provided by DXC, BMW engineers are able to
significantly accelerate the engineering and testing of autonomous
driving algorithms.”
DXC is focused on enabling autonomous driving research and development
by expediting engineering and testing cycles. An example of this
capability is DXC Robotic Drive, which rapidly accelerates the
autonomous driving development process — from data collection, storage
and analysis to deployment of evolved knowledge. Built on an open-source
ecosystem, DXC Robotic Drive is available on-premise or in a cloud or
hybrid environment, allowing workloads to be moved easily. Engineers can
work collaboratively and in an agile fashion regardless of their
geographic locations. Using a single platform for storage, processing
and training means hardware and software requirements, and hence cost
and complexity, are reduced. Data can be collected globally but
monitored centrally, maximizing efficiency and reducing cost.
The DXC Robotic Drive platform and toolkit are composed of digital
analytics, cloud and platform services, and security and applications
offerings. DXC offers a global network of Automotive Centers of
Excellence where DXC’s partners and clients collaborate, build and
deliver industry innovation. Learn more about DXC
Robotic Drive and how DXC is transforming the automotive
industry.
