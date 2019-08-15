Log in
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

08/15 04:00:12 pm
30.655 USD   -3.45%
DXC Technology : Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/15/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

The Board of Directors of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today declared a regular quarterly dividend payment for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 of $0.21 per share on the company's Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company’s global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit dxc.technology.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 321 M
EBIT 2020 2 891 M
Net income 2020 1 011 M
Debt 2020 6 764 M
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 8 317 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 59,63  $
Last Close Price 31,75  $
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 87,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Lawrie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter William James Rutland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-40.29%8 317
ACCENTURE32.59%119 126
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.47%116 271
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.45%115 639
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.95%71 097
VMWARE, INC.11.64%62 646
