DXC Technology : Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today declared a regular quarterly dividend payment for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 of $0.21 per share on the company's Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company’s global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005502/en/