DXC Technology : Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/10/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

On March 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) declared a regular quarterly dividend payment for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 of $0.21 per share on the company's Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2020.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.


© Business Wire 2020
