DXC Technology : Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On March 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) declared a regular quarterly dividend payment for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 of $0.21 per share on the company's Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2020.

