DXC Technology : Delivers Sequential Growth in Revenue, Bookings, EBIT and Earnings per Share 0 02/07/2019 | 04:19pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.66, including the cumulative impact of certain items of $(0.57) per share, reflecting restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and a tax adjustment related to the U.S. tax reform

Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.23

Q3 income from continuing operations was $466 million, including the cumulative impact of certain items of $(160) million, reflecting restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and a tax adjustment related to the U.S. tax reform

Q3 non-GAAP income from continuing operations was $626 million

Q3 EBIT of $523 million, adjusted for certain items is $840 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 16.2%, compared with 14.6% in the prior year

Q3 net cash from operating activities was $186 million

Q3 adjusted free cash flow was $503 million

Q3 capital returned to shareholders included $54 million in dividends and $797 million in share repurchases DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, representing the period from October 1 through December 31, 2018. “In the third quarter, DXC Technology delivered sequential growth in revenue, bookings, EBIT and earnings per share,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO. “We are executing on the accelerated hiring plans we discussed last quarter, and our third-quarter revenue reflects the strong digital bookings from the first half of the year. We continue to invest in growth businesses, including the recently announced acquisition of Luxoft, a global, at-scale digital innovator. During the quarter, we also completed the acquisition of Molina Medicaid Solutions to expand our healthcare position in the Americas, and we acquired BusinessNow and TESM to increase our global reach in ServiceNow.” Financial Highlights - Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.66 in the third quarter, including $(0.21) per share of restructuring costs, $(0.29) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(0.35) per share of amortization of acquired intangible assets, and $0.28 per share of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $2.43 in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.23. This compares with $1.86 in the year ago period.

Revenue in the third quarter was $5,178 million. Revenue decreased 5.2% compared with $5,460 million in the prior year, and increased 3.3% compared with $5,013 million in the prior quarter.

Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $469 million in the third quarter, including $(76) million of restructuring costs, $(107) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, and $(134) million of amortization of acquired intangibles. This compares with $341 million in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was $786 million compared with $751 million in the year ago period.

Income from continuing operations was $466 million in the third quarter, including $(58) million of restructuring costs, $(81) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(98) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $77 million of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $706 million in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP income from continuing operations was $626 million compared with $541 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted EBIT was $840 million in the third quarter compared with $797 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 16.2% compared with 14.6% in the year ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $186 million in the third quarter, compared with $910 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted free cash flow was $503 million in the third quarter. Global Business Services (GBS) GBS revenue was $2,169 million in the quarter compared with $2,315 million for the prior year. GBS revenue decreased 6.3% year-over-year, driven by the ongoing headwinds in the traditional Applications Services business. GBS profit margin in the quarter was 18.2%, which was roughly flat year-over-year, reflecting the investments DXC is making to drive Digital growth. New business awards for GBS were $2.3 billion in the third quarter. Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) GIS revenue was $3,009 million in the quarter compared to $3,145 million for the prior year. GIS revenues decreased 4.3% year-over-year, reflecting the completion of several large transformation projects and the ongoing decline in legacy infrastructure services. GIS profit margin in the quarter was 17.5%, up from 14.3% in the prior year, reflecting actions DXC has taken to drive greater operating efficiencies, including our Bionix™ automation program, labor pyramid improvements, supply chain actions, and delivery center rationalization. It also reflects the benefit of final milestone achievement on several contracts. New business awards for GIS were $3.4 billion in the third quarter. Returning Capital to Shareholders During the third quarter, DXC Technology returned $851 million to shareholders, consisting of $54 million in common stock dividends and $797 million in share repurchases. Earnings Conference Call and Webcast DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results today at 5 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-254-3590. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-323-994-2093. The passcode for all participants is 6249774. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until February 14, 2019. The replay dial-in number is 888-203-1112 for domestic callers and +1-719-457-0820 for callers who reside outside of the United States. The replay passcode is also 6249774. A replay of this webcast will also be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website. Non-GAAP Measures In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: constant currency, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP results including non-GAAP income from continuing operations before taxes, non-GAAP income from continuing operations and non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations. About DXC Technology As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore THRIVE, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators. All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and DXC's Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30 and September 30, 2018 and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC's upcoming Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Revenues $ 5,178 $ 5,460 $ 15,473 $ 16,149 Costs of services 3,725 4,051 11,110 12,230 Selling, general and administrative 491 447 1,500 1,484 Depreciation and amortization 508 440 1,463 1,264 Restructuring costs 76 210 418 585 Interest expense 81 73 249 220 Interest income (27 ) (27 ) (92 ) (59 ) Other income, net (145 ) (75 ) (336 ) (291 ) Total costs and expenses 4,709 5,119 14,312 15,433 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 469 341 1,161 716 Income tax expense (benefit) 3 (365 ) 205 (303 ) Income from continuing operations 466 706 956 1,019 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 73 35 198 Net income 466 779 991 1,217 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 4 3 8 26 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 462 $ 776 $ 983 $ 1,191 Income per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 1.68 $ 2.46 $ 3.38 $ 3.48 Discontinued operations — 0.26 0.12 0.70 $ 1.68 $ 2.72 $ 3.50 $ 4.18 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.66 $ 2.43 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 Discontinued operations — 0.25 0.12 0.68 $ 1.66 $ 2.68 $ 3.45 $ 4.11 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.57 $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 275.66 285.38 280.47 284.70 Diluted EPS 278.99 289.77 284.70 289.53 Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,475 $ 2,593 Receivables and contract assets, net 5,096 5,481 Prepaid expenses 626 496 Other current assets 325 469 Assets of discontinued operations — 581 Total current assets 8,522 9,620 Intangible assets, net 6,770 7,179 Goodwill 7,593 7,619 Deferred income taxes, net 407 373 Property and equipment, net 3,186 3,363 Other assets 2,393 2,404 Assets of discontinued operations - non-current — 3,363 Total Assets $ 28,871 $ 33,921 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,580 $ 1,918 Accounts payable 1,345 1,513 Accrued payroll and related costs 705 744 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,228 3,120 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 1,542 1,641 Income taxes payable 122 127 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 789 Total current liabilities 8,522 9,852 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 5,980 6,092 Non-current deferred revenue 273 795 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 1,171 1,166 Other long-term liabilities 1,569 1,723 Liabilities of discontinued operations - long-term — 456 Total Liabilities 17,515 20,084 Total Equity 11,356 13,837 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 28,871 $ 33,921 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (preliminary and unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 991 $ 1,217 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,514 1,387 Share-based compensation 57 76 Gain on dispositions (137 ) — Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (32 ) 44 Other non-cash charges, net (21 ) 23 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Increase in assets(1) (1,012 ) (365 ) Decrease in liabilities (325 ) (372 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,035 2,010 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (219 ) (175 ) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs (294 ) (259 ) Software purchased and developed (183 ) (157 ) Cash acquired through Merger — 974 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (332 ) (193 ) Business dispositions (65 ) — Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable(1) 761 531 Proceeds from sale of assets 283 29 Other investing activities, net 9 20 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (40 ) 770 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of commercial paper 1,853 1,822 Repayments of commercial paper (1,853 ) (1,706 ) Repayment of borrowings under lines of credit — (335 ) Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discount 1,646 621 Principal payments on long-term debt (2,619 ) (1,291 ) Payments on capital leases and borrowings for asset financing (710 ) (732 ) Borrowings for USPS spin transaction 1,114 — Proceeds from bond issuance 753 647 Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions 40 107 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards (52 ) (75 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,253 ) (66 ) Dividend payments (159 ) (123 ) Other financing activities, net 57 (5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,183 ) (1,136 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (66 ) 44 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (254 ) 1,688 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,729 1,268 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,475 $ 2,956 (1) Upon adoption of ASU 2016-15, cash proceeds from the collection of deferred purchase price receivables (DPP) are classified in investing activities in the Company’s consolidated statement of cash flows. Previously, those proceeds were included in cash flows from operating activities. Segment Results The following table summarizes segment revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018: Segment Revenue Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % Change % Change in

Constant Currency Global Business Services $ 2,169 $ 2,315 (6.3 )% (4.0 )% Global Infrastructure Services 3,009 3,145 (4.3 )% (1.5 )% Total Revenues $ 5,178 $ 5,460 (5.2 )% (2.6 )% Nine Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 % Change % Change in

Constant Currency Global Business Services $ 6,493 $ 6,893 (5.8 )% (5.2 )% Global Infrastructure Services 8,980 9,256 (3.0 )% (2.4 )% Total Revenues $ 15,473 $ 16,149 (4.2 )% (3.6 )% Segment Profit We define segment profit as segment revenue less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). We do not allocate to our segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated costs include certain corporate function costs, stock-based compensation expense, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Profit GBS profit $ 395 $ 423 $ 1,198 $ 1,066 GIS profit 528 450 1,475 1,171 All other loss (83 ) (76 ) (231 ) (130 ) Interest income 27 27 92 59 Interest expense (81 ) (73 ) (249 ) (220 ) Restructuring costs (76 ) (210 ) (418 ) (585 ) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs (107 ) (83 ) (305 ) (273 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (134 ) (134 ) (401 ) (389 ) Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses — 17 — 17 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 469 $ 341 $ 1,161 $ 716 Segment profit margins GBS 18.2 % 18.3 % 18.5 % 15.5 % GIS 17.5 % 14.3 % 16.4 % 12.7 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures We present non-GAAP financial measures of performance which are derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations of DXC. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP results including non-GAAP income from continuing operations before taxes, non-GAAP income from continuing operations and non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with meaningful supplemental financial information, in addition to the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items from GAAP results which DXC management believes are not indicative of core operating performance. DXC management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the financial performance of DXC exclusive of the impacts of corporate wide strategic decisions. DXC management believes that adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to evaluate the financial performance of our core business operations on a comparable basis from period to period. DXC management believes the non-GAAP measures provided are also considered important measures by financial analysts covering DXC, as equity research analysts continue to publish estimates and research notes based on our non-GAAP commentary, including our guidance around non-GAAP EPS. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures DXC's non-GAAP adjustments include: Restructuring costs - reflects costs, net of reversals, related to workforce optimization and real estate charges.

Transaction, separation and integration-related costs - reflects costs related to integration planning, financing, and advisory fees associated with the HPES Merger and other acquisitions and costs related to the separation of USPS.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.

Tax adjustment - reflects the estimated non-recurring benefit of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for fiscal 2019, and the application of an approximate 28% tax rate for fiscal 2018, which is within the targeted effective tax rate range for the prior year. EBIT and Adjusted EBIT A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBIT is as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net income $ 466 $ 779 $ 991 $ 1,217 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (73 ) (35 ) (198 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3 (365 ) 205 (303 ) Interest income (27 ) (27 ) (92 ) (59 ) Interest expense 81 73 249 220 EBIT 523 387 1,318 877 Restructuring costs 76 210 418 585 Transaction, separation, and integration-related costs 107 83 305 273 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 134 134 401 389 Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses — (17 ) — (17 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 840 $ 797 $ 2,442 $ 2,107 Adjusted EBIT margin 16.2 % 14.6 % 15.8 % 13.0 % EBIT margin 10.1 % 7.1 % 8.5 % 5.4 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow is as follows: (in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 186 $ 1,035 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8 (40 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 289 332 Business dispositions — 65 Payments on capital leases and other long-term asset financings (235 ) (710 ) Payments on transaction, separation and integration-related costs 86 277 Payments on restructuring costs 152 422 Sale of accounts receivables 17 (193 ) (1) Adjusted free cash flow $ 503 $ 1,188 (1) Adjusted free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, includes a $(223) million net cumulative correction to previously reported free cash flow to reflect the appropriate impact of the Receivables Securitization Facility. On the same basis, adjusted free cash flow for the prior fiscal year would have increased by $55 million. This correction does not impact our consolidated statement of cash flows or any other financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP Results A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-Related

Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 3,725 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,725 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 491 — (107 ) — — 384 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 469 76 107 134 — 786 Income tax expense 3 18 26 36 77 160 Income from continuing operations 466 58 81 98 (77 ) 626 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — — — Net income 466 58 81 98 (77 ) 626 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 4 — — — — 4 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 462 $ 58 $ 81 $ 98 $ (77 ) $ 622 Effective tax rate 0.6 % 20.4 % Basic EPS from continuing operations $ 1.68 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.36 $ (0.28 ) $ 2.26 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.66 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ (0.28 ) $ 2.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 275.66 275.66 275.66 275.66 275.66 275.66 Diluted EPS 278.99 278.99 278.99 278.99 278.99 278.99 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-Related

Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 11,110 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 11,110 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 1,500 — (305 ) — — 1,195 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,161 418 305 401 — 2,285 Income tax expense 205 100 72 101 44 522 Income from continuing operations 956 318 233 300 (44 ) 1,763 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 35 — — — — 35 Net income 991 318 233 300 (44 ) 1,798 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 8 — — — — 8 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 983 $ 318 $ 233 $ 300 $ (44 ) $ 1,790 Effective Tax Rate 17.7 % 22.8 % Basic EPS from continuing operations $ 3.38 $ 1.13 $ 0.83 $ 1.07 $ (0.16 ) $ 6.26 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 3.33 $ 1.12 $ 0.82 $ 1.05 $ (0.15 ) $ 6.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 280.47 280.47 280.47 280.47 280.47 280.47 Diluted EPS 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-

Related Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible

Assets Pension and

OPEB

Actuarial and

Settlement

Gains Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 4,051 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 4,051 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 447 — (83 ) — — — 364 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 341 210 83 134 (17 ) — 751 Income tax (benefit) expense (365 ) — — — — 575 210 Income from continuing operations 706 210 83 134 (17 ) (575 ) 541 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 73 — — — — — 73 Net income 779 210 83 134 (17 ) (575 ) 614 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 3 — — — 3 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 776 $ 210 $ 83 $ 134 $ (17 ) $ (575 ) $ 611 Effective Tax Rate (107.0 )% 28.0 % Basic EPS from continuing operations $ 2.46 $ 0.74 $ 0.29 $ 0.47 $ (0.06 ) $ (2.01 ) $ 1.89 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.43 $ 0.72 $ 0.29 $ 0.46 $ (0.06 ) $ (1.98 ) $ 1.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 285.38 285.38 285.38 285.38 285.38 285.38 285.38 Diluted EPS 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-

Related Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible

Assets Pension and

OPEB

Actuarial and

Settlement

Gains Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 12,230 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 12,230 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 1,484 — (273 ) — — — 1,211 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 716 585 273 389 (17 ) — 1,946 Income tax (benefit) expense (303 ) — — — — 847 544 Income from continuing operations 1,019 585 273 389 (17 ) (847 ) 1,402 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 198 — — — — — 198 Net income 1,217 585 273 389 (17 ) (847 ) 1,600 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 26 — — — — — 26 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 1,191 $ 585 $ 273 $ 389 $ (17 ) $ (847 ) $ 1,574 Effective Tax Rate (42.3 )% 28.0 % Basic EPS from continuing operations $ 3.48 $ 2.05 $ 0.96 $ 1.37 $ (0.06 ) $ (2.98 ) $ 4.83 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 3.43 $ 2.02 $ 0.94 $ 1.34 $ (0.06 ) $ (2.93 ) $ 4.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 284.70 Diluted EPS 289.53 289.53 289.53 289.53 289.53 289.53 289.53 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005870/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 04:29p DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta.. AQ 04:19p DXC TECHNOLOGY : Delivers Sequential Growth in Revenue, Bookings, EBIT and Earni.. BU 08:18a DXC TECHNOLOGY : AMT-SYBEX and DXC Technology sign strategic partnership AQ 02/04 DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : quaterly earnings release 02/01 DXC TECHNOLOGY ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,00.. BU 01/30 Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOMA, .. AQ 01/28 DXC TECHNOLOGY : Acquires EG A/S Service Business to Extend its Position as a Le.. AQ 01/25 DXC TECHNOLOGY CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,00.. PR 01/25 LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su.. BU 01/25 DXC TECHNOLOGY : Acquires EG A/S Service Business to Extend its Position as a Le.. BU