DXC Technology : Delivers Sequential Growth in Revenue, Bookings, EBIT and Earnings per Share
0
02/07/2019 | 04:19pm EST
Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.66,
including the cumulative impact of certain items of $(0.57) per share,
reflecting restructuring costs, transaction, separation and
integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets,
and a tax adjustment related to the U.S. tax reform
Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.23
Q3 income from continuing operations was $466 million, including
the cumulative impact of certain items of $(160) million, reflecting
restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related
costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and a tax
adjustment related to the U.S. tax reform
Q3 non-GAAP income from continuing operations was $626 million
Q3 EBIT of $523 million, adjusted for certain items is $840
million and adjusted EBIT margin was 16.2%, compared with 14.6% in the
prior year
Q3 net cash from operating activities was $186 million
Q3 adjusted free cash flow was $503 million
Q3capital returned to shareholders included $54
million in dividends and $797 million in share repurchases
DXC
Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the third quarter
of fiscal year 2019, representing the period from October 1 through
December 31, 2018.
“In the third quarter, DXC Technology delivered sequential growth in
revenue, bookings, EBIT and earnings per share,” said Mike Lawrie,
chairman, president and CEO. “We are executing on the accelerated hiring
plans we discussed last quarter, and our third-quarter revenue reflects
the strong digital bookings from the first half of the year. We continue
to invest in growth businesses, including the recently announced
acquisition of Luxoft, a global, at-scale digital innovator. During the
quarter, we also completed the acquisition of Molina Medicaid Solutions
to expand our healthcare position in the Americas, and we acquired
BusinessNow and TESM to increase our global reach in ServiceNow.”
Financial Highlights - Third Quarter Fiscal 2019
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.66 in the
third quarter, including $(0.21) per share of restructuring costs,
$(0.29) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related
costs, $(0.35) per share of amortization of acquired intangible
assets, and $0.28 per share of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax
reform. This compares with $2.43 in the year ago period.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was
$2.23. This compares with $1.86 in the year ago period.
Revenue in the third quarter was $5,178 million. Revenue
decreased 5.2% compared with $5,460 million in the prior year, and
increased 3.3% compared with $5,013 million in the prior quarter.
Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $469 million
in the third quarter, including $(76) million of restructuring costs,
$(107) million of transaction, separation and integration-related
costs, and $(134) million of amortization of acquired intangibles.
This compares with $341 million in the year ago period.
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was
$786 million compared with $751 million in the year ago period.
Income from continuing operations was $466 million in the third
quarter, including $(58) million of restructuring costs, $(81) million
of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(98)
million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $77 million of
tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $706
million in the year ago period.
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations was $626 million compared
with $541 million in the year ago period.
Adjusted EBIT was $840 million in the third quarter compared with $797
million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 16.2% compared
with 14.6% in the year ago quarter.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $186 million in the
third quarter, compared with $910 million in the year ago period.
Adjusted free cash flow was $503 million in the third quarter.
Global Business Services (GBS)
GBS revenue was $2,169 million in the quarter compared with $2,315
million for the prior year. GBS revenue decreased 6.3% year-over-year,
driven by the ongoing headwinds in the traditional Applications Services
business. GBS profit margin in the quarter was 18.2%, which was roughly
flat year-over-year, reflecting the investments DXC is making to drive
Digital growth. New business awards for GBS were $2.3 billion in the
third quarter.
Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)
GIS revenue was $3,009 million in the quarter compared to $3,145
million for the prior year. GIS revenues decreased 4.3% year-over-year,
reflecting the completion of several large transformation projects and
the ongoing decline in legacy infrastructure services. GIS profit margin
in the quarter was 17.5%, up from 14.3% in the prior year, reflecting
actions DXC has taken to drive greater operating efficiencies, including
our Bionix™ automation program, labor pyramid improvements, supply chain
actions, and delivery center rationalization. It also reflects the
benefit of final milestone achievement on several contracts. New
business awards for GIS were $3.4 billion in the third quarter.
Returning Capital to Shareholders
During the third quarter, DXC Technology returned $851 million to
shareholders, consisting of $54 million in common stock dividends and
$797 million in share repurchases.
Non-GAAP Measures
In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial
information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial
information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this
press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: constant
currency, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT,
adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP results
including non-GAAP income from continuing operations before taxes,
non-GAAP income from continuing operations and non-GAAP EPS from
continuing operations.
About DXC Technology
As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC
Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by
modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying
digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The
company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner
network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries
to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate
responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology
and explore THRIVE,
DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.
All statements in this press release that do not directly and
exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking
statements.” These statements represent current expectations and
beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in
such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to
numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such
statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written
description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in
DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31,
2018, and DXC's Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30 and
September 30, 2018 and any updating information in subsequent SEC
filings, including DXC's upcoming Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set
forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and
readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements
which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any
obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking
statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of
this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events
except as required by law.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(preliminary and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Revenues
$
5,178
$
5,460
$
15,473
$
16,149
Costs of services
3,725
4,051
11,110
12,230
Selling, general and administrative
491
447
1,500
1,484
Depreciation and amortization
508
440
1,463
1,264
Restructuring costs
76
210
418
585
Interest expense
81
73
249
220
Interest income
(27
)
(27
)
(92
)
(59
)
Other income, net
(145
)
(75
)
(336
)
(291
)
Total costs and expenses
4,709
5,119
14,312
15,433
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
469
341
1,161
716
Income tax expense (benefit)
3
(365
)
205
(303
)
Income from continuing operations
466
706
956
1,019
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
73
35
198
Net income
466
779
991
1,217
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
4
3
8
26
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
$
462
$
776
$
983
$
1,191
Income per common share:
Basic:
Continuing operations
$
1.68
$
2.46
$
3.38
$
3.48
Discontinued operations
—
0.26
0.12
0.70
$
1.68
$
2.72
$
3.50
$
4.18
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
1.66
$
2.43
$
3.33
$
3.43
Discontinued operations
—
0.25
0.12
0.68
$
1.66
$
2.68
$
3.45
$
4.11
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.57
$
0.54
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
Basic EPS
275.66
285.38
280.47
284.70
Diluted EPS
278.99
289.77
284.70
289.53
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(preliminary and unaudited)
As of
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,475
$
2,593
Receivables and contract assets, net
5,096
5,481
Prepaid expenses
626
496
Other current assets
325
469
Assets of discontinued operations
—
581
Total current assets
8,522
9,620
Intangible assets, net
6,770
7,179
Goodwill
7,593
7,619
Deferred income taxes, net
407
373
Property and equipment, net
3,186
3,363
Other assets
2,393
2,404
Assets of discontinued operations - non-current
—
3,363
Total Assets
$
28,871
$
33,921
Liabilities
Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
$
1,580
$
1,918
Accounts payable
1,345
1,513
Accrued payroll and related costs
705
744
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,228
3,120
Deferred revenue and advance contract payments
1,542
1,641
Income taxes payable
122
127
Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
789
Total current liabilities
8,522
9,852
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
5,980
6,092
Non-current deferred revenue
273
795
Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities
1,171
1,166
Other long-term liabilities
1,569
1,723
Liabilities of discontinued operations - long-term
—
456
Total Liabilities
17,515
20,084
Total Equity
11,356
13,837
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
28,871
$
33,921
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(preliminary and unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
991
$
1,217
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
and dispositions:
Increase in assets(1)
(1,012
)
(365
)
Decrease in liabilities
(325
)
(372
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,035
2,010
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(219
)
(175
)
Payments for transition and transformation contract costs
(294
)
(259
)
Software purchased and developed
(183
)
(157
)
Cash acquired through Merger
—
974
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(332
)
(193
)
Business dispositions
(65
)
—
Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable(1)
761
531
Proceeds from sale of assets
283
29
Other investing activities, net
9
20
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(40
)
770
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings of commercial paper
1,853
1,822
Repayments of commercial paper
(1,853
)
(1,706
)
Repayment of borrowings under lines of credit
—
(335
)
Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discount
1,646
621
Principal payments on long-term debt
(2,619
)
(1,291
)
Payments on capital leases and borrowings for asset financing
(710
)
(732
)
Borrowings for USPS spin transaction
1,114
—
Proceeds from bond issuance
753
647
Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions
40
107
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based
compensation awards
(52
)
(75
)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,253
)
(66
)
Dividend payments
(159
)
(123
)
Other financing activities, net
57
(5
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,183
)
(1,136
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(66
)
44
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(254
)
1,688
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,729
1,268
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
2,475
$
2,956
(1)
Upon adoption of ASU 2016-15, cash proceeds from the collection
of deferred purchase price receivables (DPP) are classified in
investing activities in the Company’s consolidated statement of
cash flows. Previously, those proceeds were included in cash flows
from operating activities.
Segment Results
The following table summarizes segment revenue for the third quarter and
first nine months of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018:
Segment Revenue
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
% Change
% Change in Constant Currency
Global Business Services
$
2,169
$
2,315
(6.3
)%
(4.0
)%
Global Infrastructure Services
3,009
3,145
(4.3
)%
(1.5
)%
Total Revenues
$
5,178
$
5,460
(5.2
)%
(2.6
)%
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
% Change
% Change in Constant Currency
Global Business Services
$
6,493
$
6,893
(5.8
)%
(5.2
)%
Global Infrastructure Services
8,980
9,256
(3.0
)%
(2.4
)%
Total Revenues
$
15,473
$
16,149
(4.2
)%
(3.6
)%
Segment Profit
We define segment profit as segment revenue less costs of services,
segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and
amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign
currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and
liabilities and the related economic hedges). We do not allocate to our
segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level.
These unallocated costs include certain corporate function costs,
stock-based compensation expense, pension and OPEB actuarial and
settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction,
separation and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired
intangible assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Profit
GBS profit
$
395
$
423
$
1,198
$
1,066
GIS profit
528
450
1,475
1,171
All other loss
(83
)
(76
)
(231
)
(130
)
Interest income
27
27
92
59
Interest expense
(81
)
(73
)
(249
)
(220
)
Restructuring costs
(76
)
(210
)
(418
)
(585
)
Transaction, separation and integration-related costs
(107
)
(83
)
(305
)
(273
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(134
)
(134
)
(401
)
(389
)
Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses
—
17
—
17
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
469
$
341
$
1,161
$
716
Segment profit margins
GBS
18.2
%
18.3
%
18.5
%
15.5
%
GIS
17.5
%
14.3
%
16.4
%
12.7
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP financial measures of performance which are derived
from the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations of
DXC. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings before interest
and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin,
adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP results including non-GAAP income
from continuing operations before taxes, non-GAAP income from continuing
operations and non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations.
We present these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with
meaningful supplemental financial information, in addition to the
financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial
measures exclude certain items from GAAP results which DXC management
believes are not indicative of core operating performance. DXC
management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better
understand the financial performance of DXC exclusive of the impacts of
corporate wide strategic decisions. DXC management believes that
adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to
evaluate the financial performance of our core business operations on a
comparable basis from period to period. DXC management believes the
non-GAAP measures provided are also considered important measures by
financial analysts covering DXC, as equity research analysts continue to
publish estimates and research notes based on our non-GAAP commentary,
including our guidance around non-GAAP EPS.
There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures
presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not
reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by
providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and
the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and
presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies,
including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial
measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those
measures for comparative purposes between companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
DXC's non-GAAP adjustments include:
Restructuring costs - reflects costs, net of reversals, related to
workforce optimization and real estate charges.
Transaction, separation and integration-related costs - reflects costs
related to integration planning, financing, and advisory fees
associated with the HPES Merger and other acquisitions and costs
related to the separation of USPS.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization of
intangible assets acquired through business combinations.
Tax adjustment - reflects the estimated non-recurring benefit of the
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for fiscal 2019, and the application of
an approximate 28% tax rate for fiscal 2018, which is within the
targeted effective tax rate range for the prior year.
EBIT and Adjusted EBIT
A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBIT is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income
$
466
$
779
$
991
$
1,217
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
(73
)
(35
)
(198
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
3
(365
)
205
(303
)
Interest income
(27
)
(27
)
(92
)
(59
)
Interest expense
81
73
249
220
EBIT
523
387
1,318
877
Restructuring costs
76
210
418
585
Transaction, separation, and integration-related costs
107
83
305
273
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
134
134
401
389
Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses
—
(17
)
—
(17
)
Adjusted EBIT
$
840
$
797
$
2,442
$
2,107
Adjusted EBIT margin
16.2
%
14.6
%
15.8
%
13.0
%
EBIT margin
10.1
%
7.1
%
8.5
%
5.4
%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to
adjusted free cash flow is as follows:
(in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
186
$
1,035
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
8
(40
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
289
332
Business dispositions
—
65
Payments on capital leases and other long-term asset financings
(235
)
(710
)
Payments on transaction, separation and integration-related costs
86
277
Payments on restructuring costs
152
422
Sale of accounts receivables
17
(193
)
(1)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
503
$
1,188
(1)
Adjusted free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure,
for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, includes a $(223)
million net cumulative correction to previously reported free cash
flow to reflect the appropriate impact of the Receivables
Securitization Facility. On the same basis, adjusted free cash
flow for the prior fiscal year would have increased by $55
million. This correction does not impact our consolidated
statement of cash flows or any other financial measures presented
in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Results
A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
As Reported
Restructuring Costs
Transaction, Separation and Integration-Related Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible
Assets
Tax Adjustment
Non-GAAP Results
Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and
restructuring costs)
$
3,725
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
3,725
Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and
amortization and restructuring costs)
491
—
(107
)
—
—
384
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
469
76
107
134
—
786
Income tax expense
3
18
26
36
77
160
Income from continuing operations
466
58
81
98
(77
)
626
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net income
466
58
81
98
(77
)
626
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
4
—
—
—
—
4
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
$
462
$
58
$
81
$
98
$
(77
)
$
622
Effective tax rate
0.6
%
20.4
%
Basic EPS from continuing operations
$
1.68
$
0.21
$
0.29
$
0.36
$
(0.28
)
$
2.26
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
1.66
$
0.21
$
0.29
$
0.35
$
(0.28
)
$
2.23
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
Basic EPS
275.66
275.66
275.66
275.66
275.66
275.66
Diluted EPS
278.99
278.99
278.99
278.99
278.99
278.99
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
As Reported
Restructuring Costs
Transaction, Separation and Integration-Related Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible
Assets
Tax Adjustment
Non-GAAP Results
Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and
restructuring costs)
$
11,110
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
11,110
Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and
amortization and restructuring costs)
1,500
—
(305
)
—
—
1,195
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,161
418
305
401
—
2,285
Income tax expense
205
100
72
101
44
522
Income from continuing operations
956
318
233
300
(44
)
1,763
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
35
—
—
—
—
35
Net income
991
318
233
300
(44
)
1,798
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
8
—
—
—
—
8
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
$
983
$
318
$
233
$
300
$
(44
)
$
1,790
Effective Tax Rate
17.7
%
22.8
%
Basic EPS from continuing operations
$
3.38
$
1.13
$
0.83
$
1.07
$
(0.16
)
$
6.26
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
3.33
$
1.12
$
0.82
$
1.05
$
(0.15
)
$
6.16
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
Basic EPS
280.47
280.47
280.47
280.47
280.47
280.47
Diluted EPS
284.70
284.70
284.70
284.70
284.70
284.70
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
As Reported
Restructuring Costs
Transaction, Separation and Integration- Related
Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Pension and OPEB Actuarial and Settlement Gains
Tax Adjustment
Non-GAAP Results
Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and
restructuring costs)
$
4,051
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4,051
Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and
amortization and restructuring costs)
447
—
(83
)
—
—
—
364
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
341
210
83
134
(17
)
—
751
Income tax (benefit) expense
(365
)
—
—
—
—
575
210
Income from continuing operations
706
210
83
134
(17
)
(575
)
541
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
73
—
—
—
—
—
73
Net income
779
210
83
134
(17
)
(575
)
614
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
3
—
—
—
3
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
$
776
$
210
$
83
$
134
$
(17
)
$
(575
)
$
611
Effective Tax Rate
(107.0
)%
28.0
%
Basic EPS from continuing operations
$
2.46
$
0.74
$
0.29
$
0.47
$
(0.06
)
$
(2.01
)
$
1.89
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
2.43
$
0.72
$
0.29
$
0.46
$
(0.06
)
$
(1.98
)
$
1.86
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
Basic EPS
285.38
285.38
285.38
285.38
285.38
285.38
285.38
Diluted EPS
289.77
289.77
289.77
289.77
289.77
289.77
289.77
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
As Reported
Restructuring Costs
Transaction, Separation and Integration- Related
Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Pension and OPEB Actuarial and Settlement Gains
Tax Adjustment
Non-GAAP Results
Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and
restructuring costs)
$
12,230
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
12,230
Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and
amortization and restructuring costs)
1,484
—
(273
)
—
—
—
1,211
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
716
585
273
389
(17
)
—
1,946
Income tax (benefit) expense
(303
)
—
—
—
—
847
544
Income from continuing operations
1,019
585
273
389
(17
)
(847
)
1,402
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
198
—
—
—
—
—
198
Net income
1,217
585
273
389
(17
)
(847
)
1,600
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
26
—
—
—
—
—
26
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders