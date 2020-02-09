DXC Technology : HR digital transformation requires more than just automation

Automating HR processes to make them repeatable, easier to execute and faster makes sense, but the value that adds can be undercut if the processes being automated are outdated, fragmented and disconnected.

What does it take to go beyond automation?

Successful digital transformation within HR requires more than automation. To serve an organisation's goals, transformation needs to integrate highly agile technology, data and processes - and implementing those aspects correctly requires focus, business capability, investment, simplification and leadership.

Sounds a lot to take on, right? Well, the rewards can be great.

For HR, transformation can mean an engaged and 'all in' workforce, improved business agility, and a more competitive, effective and productive organisation - as well as a strong foundation for promoting diversity and inclusion within the workforce.

Aligning HR with business strategy reaps rewards

High performing organisations - and those that aspire to be - achieve optimum HR performance through a business-aligned HR service delivery model. In fact, those organisations with a digital HR strategy are more likely to be viewed by business leaders as contributing strategic value rather than simply focusing on automation and compliance.

Getting there is not easy

HR typically encounters many impediments on the digital transformation journey. These can include significant time and resources spent on administrative and low value activities, technology that has become obsolete, non-standardised and complex processes, gaps in HR skills and capabilities, and poor business alignment.

'If we consistently exceed the expectations of employees, they will consistently exceed the expectations of our customers.' - Shep Hyken, Customer Service Expert, Shepard Presentations

Mobile technology adds impetus

HR operating models are evolving all the time. Intuitive, mobile-enabling technologies are driving changes in HR services to better support managers, employees, contingent workers and candidates. We see this technology transitioning the shape and reach of services to proactive, preventative and predictive HR.

Benefits for large and small entities

It's not just the big end of town. Even in the competitive mid-market and small business space, HR technology adoption has become a major differentiator for organisations that out-perform their peers, according to the Sierra-Cedar 2019 to 2020 HR Systems Survey White Paper. Organisations with higher than average HR technology adoption saw almost double the revenue per employee and a 12% increase in their overall HR, talent and business outcome metrics.

Successful transformation strategies

Clearly, HR digital transformation is not all about technology. It is about integrated human capital strategy solutions that effectively engage employees, manage payroll and other tasks, and streamline oversight. A structured approach, combined with an evolved, cloud-based HR management system (HRMS), implementation accelerators, and industry-leading best practice processes and content can support each organisation's pace of change and lead to a successful HR digital transformation journey.

'You can't have great client experiences, if you don't have great employee experiences.' - Pete Williams, Entrepreneur and Author

Mark Wade is People Engagement Practice Manager for DXC Oxygen. Mark has over 20 years of SAP ERP HCM, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Payroll consulting and solution lead/management experience. Those responsibilities have covered a range of roles including business stakeholder, consultant, senior consultant, project manager and HCM line of business solution and practice lead. Mark has consulted across a number of industries including finance, banking, recruitment, media, manufacturing, retail and mining industries.