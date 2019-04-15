DXC Technology : Launches Next Generation Security Operations Center in Malaysia to Combat Growing Cybersecurity Threats in Asia

DXC
Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end
IT services company, today inaugurated a DXC Next Generation Security
Operations Center (SOC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Serving both regional and global clients, the Malaysia SOC helps
strengthen and enhance overall security of enterprises by integrating
advanced security analytics across information technology (IT) and
operational technology (OT) to provide better visibility, correlation
and response to security threats and vulnerabilities. The center is Next
Generation as it supports DXC Intelligent Security Operations, providing
expertise in advanced analytics, digital forensics, investigations and
incident response and tailored solutions to protect the digital
enterprise.
As noted in DXC’s “Top
10 Security Trends for 2019” report, enterprises must guard against
a wide range of threats, including extortion attacks, hardware
vulnerabilities and increased international tension. Additionally, the
challenge of recruiting and retaining skilled cybersecurity
professionals is making security a top priority for enterprises across
the region.
“While digital transformation delivers business value, it can also
introduce security risks,” said Mark Hughes,
senior vice president and general manager, Security, DXC Technology.
“DXC Security’s end-to-end portfolio of advisory services and managed
security helps clients draw out a competitive niche by building security
into the fabric of applications, infrastructure and culture to help
enable large-scale digital change.”
DXC has intensified investments in its Security practice to help clients
better manage cybersecurity risks. The DXC Malaysia SOC is integrated
with the DXC Managed Security Services global network of more than a
dozen SOCs, providing 24/7 cyber threat detection and response services
to clients in industries such as financial services, travel and
transportation, and media and entertainment.
Multidisciplinary teams of highly skilled security professionals at the
Malaysia SOC specialize in services such as identity and access
management, data loss prevention, security device management, digital
forensics, threat intelligence, threat monitoring and incident response.
Additionally, cybersecurity today is merged with big data analytics,
where security detection and response capabilities are amplified through
machine learning and artificial intelligence.
The team works with clients to define their challenges and develop use
cases for their specific needs. The Malaysia SOC’s security
accreditations meet local and international laws and regulations.
“In the digital era, technology can sometimes be disruptive. The scope
of technology risk management is continuously expanding. A greater focus
on a proactive approach to data and client protection, coupled with
high-quality incident management solutions, can guide stakeholders in
the event of a cyberattack,” said Koushik Radhakrishnan,
vice president and general manager, DXC Asia. “DXC is a leader in risk
management and cybersecurity globally and has invested in the Malaysia
SOC to ensure alignment with the strategic investments for our clients
in the region.”
DXC is an industry leader in enterprise security, with global security
operation centers across five continents, supporting clients in 70-plus
countries and more than 3,500 highly experienced security professionals
worldwide. DXC capabilities include the full suite of cyber security
services and solutions, including advisory services, security operations
and risk management. Along with cyber defense blueprints for rapid
deployment and proven cyber-reference architecture, DXC Security helps
clients manage diverse threat environments effectively.
