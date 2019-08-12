DXC Technology : Lost Money in DXC Technology Company?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

DXC Technology Company shares plummeted after the company announced it would reduce its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2020. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential DXC Technology Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, DXC announced it would reduce its estimated earnings for fiscal year 2020, citing restructuring, transaction, separation, and integration-related costs. The company’s CEO stated, “Our revised outlook… reflects the near-term impact from delayed deal closings as well as slippage on a few large transformation milestones.”

Following this news, on August 9, 2019, DXC Technology’s stock price dropped by more than 30% on heavy trading volume, “the biggest one-day selloff in 18 years,” according to MarketWatch.

What Should DXC Technology Investors Do?

If you invested in DXC Technology Company, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294 to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether DXC Technology Company and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

