DXC Technology : Lost Money in DXC Technology Company?

08/12/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

DXC Technology Company shares plummeted after the company announced it would reduce its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2020. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential DXC Technology Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, DXC announced it would reduce its estimated earnings for fiscal year 2020, citing restructuring, transaction, separation, and integration-related costs. The company’s CEO stated, “Our revised outlook… reflects the near-term impact from delayed deal closings as well as slippage on a few large transformation milestones.”

Following this news, on August 9, 2019, DXC Technology’s stock price dropped by more than 30% on heavy trading volume, “the biggest one-day selloff in 18 years,” according to MarketWatch.

What Should DXC Technology Investors Do?

If you invested in DXC Technology Company, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (800) 808-5294 to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether DXC Technology Company and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
