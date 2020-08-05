DXC Technology : Sabre Selects DXC Technology to Help Transform the Future of Travel as Part of a Multi-Year Renewal of the Companies' Agreement

DXC and Sabre extend relationship to accelerate IT transformation across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new operational capabilities, efficiencies and cost savings

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year agreement by Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry. DXC will partner with Sabre on its transformational journey to redefine the future of travel, helping to ensure the continued security, stability and health of Sabre’s technology.

DXC will help Sabre accelerate its transformation journey to meet the evolving demands of its airline, hospitality and travel agency customers in more than 160 countries. DXC will provide Sabre with outsourcing and IT modernization capabilities to run and maintain its systems effectively and efficiently while migrating workloads to the cloud, modernizing its technology and unlocking value across Sabre’s global business.

Building on Sabre’s long and deep history with DXC, the expanded multi-year agreement extends DXC’s services that support Sabre’s global reservation platform through secure, resilient and efficient IT outsourcing and infrastructure services. DXC will also provide critical security, cloud, applications, analytics and engineering capabilities.

Sean Menke, president and CEO of Sabre said, “Earlier this year, we announced that Sabre was embarking on a new transformational journey with Google. As part of that collaboration, we are working side-by-side with Google Cloud to improve our technology capabilities by migrating Sabre’s IT infrastructure to Google Cloud’s highly available and secure services. Throughout that migration, we knew it would also be vital for Sabre to partner with a third party to maintain the secure foundation of our existing systems while also modernizing our technology to meet customer demands. With the ‘new DXC’ playing this important role in our technology transformation, we fully expect Sabre will be able to better serve our customers, achieve meaningful cost savings and generate long-term growth opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to build on our relationship to be part of Sabre’s strategic business and technology transformation,” said DXC president and CEO Mike Salvino. “Our experience running Sabre’s mission critical systems, combined with our capabilities across the Enterprise Technology Stack, will help Sabre accelerate the modernization of its technology and reinvent the travel experience for consumers and the industry.”

Sabre, which has revolutionized the travel market since 1960, has evolved into a broad technology platform that manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. The company supports a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe.

DXC runs mission critical systems for more than 270 of the world’s Fortune 500 companies.

