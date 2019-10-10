Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DXC Technology : The relationship-powered enterprise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:41am EDT

In a workplace increasingly filled with intelligent machines, strong interpersonal relationships between actual humans will be critical to an enterprise's success.

That's according to an organization called the Business Relationship Management Institute (BRMI), which recently unveiled a theory it calls 'Relationshipism.'

I think the folks at BRMI maybe could have brainstormed a bit longer before settling on that somewhat awkward term, but the reasoning behind it makes sense.

'Rooted in the fields of cognitive science and social intelligence, Relationshipism is the theory of being relationship-centered in all aspects of life and especially in organizations,' BRMI said in a press release. 'Through the practice of Relationshipism, which emphasizes building trust among teams through authentic relationships, people feel empowered to satisfy their own purpose and to work towards a common goal.'

The headline on BRMI's press release is 'Forget Artificial Intelligence: The Future of the Workplace is Relationshipism.' I would argue that, rather than forgetting about AI, it and other smart technologies will enable enterprise workers and teams to better build authentic relationships based on individual and mutual purpose. That's because by freeing up workers from the more menial and repetitive parts of their jobs, they can focus more on thinking strategically and working on joint projects that advance the organization's strategic objectives. So instead of employees keeping their heads down and getting burned out trying to keep up with the demands of their jobs, they instead have more time to collaborate with others and work on strengthening ties across the organization.

I've written before in this blog about how the abilities to communicate and collaborate will be essential for success in the workplace of the future. That's really what BRMI is saying with Relationshipism. The challenge is to make it happen. And what's the key to all successful relationships? Trust. As I argued recently, trust begins at the top:

Without strong trust among employees in an organization's leaders, the elements that drive digital transformation can become corroded and ineffective. It's hard to generate enthusiasm and commitment across an enterprise if decision-makers aren't trusted or respected.

This means enterprise leaders must prove they're worthy of trust through their actions, their competency, and their commitment to being transparent. Perhaps more importantly (especially at larger organizations), enterprise leaders must ensure division and unit leaders also model these trustworthy behaviors to employees.

Trust in relationships also requires respect. Enterprise leaders can show respect for employees by emphasizing two-way communication and encouraging innovation. Inclusiveness bonds people and inspires loyalty.

Finally, building relationships through effective communication and collaboration is much easier when leaders clearly identify business goals for the entire organization, as well as for specific departments.

As more enterprises rely on intelligent machines and automation, the biggest business differentiators in the digital economy may be the human and working relationships that are built across organizations.

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 12:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
08:41aDXC TECHNOLOGY : The relationship-powered enterprise
PU
10/09DXC TECHNOLOGY : Liberating the seaport from the harbor
PU
10/07DXC TECHNOLOGY : How to define yourself in the workplace of the future
PU
10/06DXC TECHNOLOGY : ‘Documentation as code' tools to get you started
PU
10/02DXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces New Global Environmental Goals in 2019 Corporate Resp..
BU
10/01DXC TECHNOLOGY : Appoints Mary Finch to Lead Global Human Resources
BU
09/26DXC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Loss..
NE
09/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
09/20DXC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Loss..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 289 M
EBIT 2020 2 879 M
Net income 2020 1 032 M
Debt 2020 6 751 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 6,80x
P/E ratio 2021 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 6 913 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,00  $
Last Close Price 26,39  $
Spread / Highest target 218%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Lawrie Chairman
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-50.37%6 913
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.87%123 730
ACCENTURE30.73%117 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.17%106 610
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.85%68 724
VMWARE, INC.10.92%62 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group