Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXC Technology : Update on Xchanging Ransomware Attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

With its investigation into the previously disclosed (July 5, 2020) ransomware attack on a subset of its subsidiary, Xchanging, nearly complete, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today provided an update on the incident. DXC has confirmed containment of the incident in the immediate days following identification with minimal impact on Xchanging customers; no loss of DXC or Xchanging customer data; no impact on the wider Xchanging or DXC IT estates; and full restoration of Xchanging customer operations. Additionally:

  • DXC teams worked with affected Xchanging customers to restore access to their operating environments as quickly as possible and shared Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and other relevant technical information;
  • The forensic review and investigation has involved appropriate law enforcement and cyber defense authorities and independent cyber security firms including Mandiant/FireEye;
  • There were no indications of previous infection, spread beyond initially impacted Xchanging systems, or continued infection by the threat actor;
  • There is currently no evidence that Xchanging, DXC or customer data was compromised or lost; and
  • Along with ongoing systems monitoring, DXC is continuously investing in and enhancing its cyber detection and response capabilities to effectively manage risk and safeguard customer and its IT estates with the continued growth of malicious cybersecurity attacks.

Xchanging is primarily an insurance managed services business that operates on a standalone basis.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this report that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent the Company’s intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are outside the Company’s control. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements whether as a result of subsequent event or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
04:33pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Update on Xchanging Ransomware Attack
BU
07/28DXC TECHNOLOGY : Western & Southern Financial Group Expands Relationship with DX..
BU
07/28DXC TECHNOLOGY : Dell Technologies has named DXC Technology as a Titanium Black ..
PU
07/24DXC TECHNOLOGY : ENGIE IT Teams with DXC Technology and ServiceNow to Launch Cer..
BU
07/21Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DXC Technolo..
PR
07/21DXC TECHNOLOGY : ivari Selects DXC Technology to Transform Systems and Services ..
BU
07/20DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20DXC TECHNOLOGY : to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 6, 202..
BU
07/20DXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces the Sale of DXC's Healthcare Provider Software Busine..
BU
07/14DXC TECHNOLOGY : Goodville Mutual Casualty Company Selects DXC Technology to Opt..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 019 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,5x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 4 304 M 4 304 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,60 $
Last Close Price 16,94 $
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Read Chairman
Kristin Slattery Vice President-Corporate Operations
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-54.93%4 304
ACCENTURE5.51%141 350
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.29%115 739
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.84%110 516
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.99%63 026
VMWARE, INC.-8.77%58 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group