Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DXC Technology : ivari Selects DXC Technology to Transform Systems and Services Supporting Future Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 08:04am EDT

DXC’s third-party administration expertise and digital technology capabilities will help ivari scale its operations and bring insurance solutions to market faster to capitalize on new opportunities.

Life insurer ivari has selected DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a world-class service provider with scale and experience in effectively bringing insurance solutions to market, to modernize legacy systems and provide policy administration and customer support services.

ivari has entered into a 25-year agreement with DXC to advance ivari’s current platforms and operations, as well as provide digital new business capabilities. The agreement also has some ivari employees from the IT, New Business, Client Services and Operations teams transitioning their employment to DXC effective Sept. 14, 2020. With these additional skills and capabilities from ivari, DXC is establishing an insurance business process services delivery center in Canada.

“This is a long-term relationship, and we foresee an exciting future for ivari and DXC,” said Todd Lawrence, ivari’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that this collaboration will help ivari continue to strengthen our offerings and deliver on our commitment to provide valuable insurance solutions to middle market Canadians.”

“Together with ivari, DXC is leveraging its market-leading business process services experience to establish operations in Canada, opening the door to continued growth for both of our organizations,” said Phil Ratcliff, Vice President and General Manager, Global Insurance, DXC Technology. “Our people, processes and technology help our customers gain market agility and take advantage of industry-leading insurance processing best practices. We also look forward to welcoming these ivari employees who will be joining our team at DXC.”

About ivari

With a national network of thousands of independent, professional advisors, ivari provides a full range of insurance products to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs. The people, products and service that make up ivari have stood the test of time and have been in the Canadian marketplace since 1928. We are committed to always being approachable and transparent in everything we do, and we will stand by our word.
www.ivari.ca

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
08:04aDXC TECHNOLOGY : ivari Selects DXC Technology to Transform Systems and Services ..
BU
07/20DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20DXC TECHNOLOGY : to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 6, 202..
BU
07/20DXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces the Sale of DXC's Healthcare Provider Software Busine..
BU
07/14DXC TECHNOLOGY : Goodville Mutual Casualty Company Selects DXC Technology to Opt..
BU
07/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DXC Technolo..
PR
07/06DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
07/05DXC TECHNOLOGY : Identifies Ransomware Attack on Part of Its Xchanging Environme..
BU
06/08DXC TECHNOLOGY : Appoints Luz G. Mauch as Executive Vice President of Automotive
BU
06/05DXC TECHNOLOGY : participates in the MoffettNathanson Payments, Processors, and ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 923 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,4x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 4 294 M 4 294 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,29 $
Last Close Price 16,90 $
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Read Chairman
Kristin Slattery Vice President-Corporate Operations
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-55.04%4 294
ACCENTURE6.11%142 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.72%112 203
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.14%110 798
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.52%63 370
VMWARE, INC.-4.47%60 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group