Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DXC Technology : ‘Documentation as code' tools to get you started

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Treating documentation as code has become an important part of the software development process. Companies are recognizing that the more they can treat documentation like source code, the more effective their documentation, software development and maintenance become. But it's not only that - the entire ecosystem of teams supporting the software becomes more effective as well.

Becoming proficient in doc-as-code means learning the tools, including tagging languages, site and page generators, and static web hosting solutions. These are the building blocks of doc-as-code.

Let's look at three essential tools: Markdown, AsciiDoc and GitHub.

Markdown

Markdown is the quickest way to start the doc-as-code journey, as it allows working in plain text files. Markdown is a simple tagging language for adding formatting to plain text documents.

Markdown's main advantage is its ability to simplify the syntax. For example, it natively supports a table of contents using static page generators.

Several open-source static page generators, static site generators and text editors support Markdown. Here are a few popular ones:

These tools enable converting content to a format that can be published at run time - i.e., HTML. They also support different themes that extend the format capabilities of Markdown.

In addition, many tools that address complex requirements support Markdown. These tools use HTML, CSS and JavaScript for needs such as conditional filtering, content re-use, variables, versioning, authentication and PDFs. Static site generators that support Markdown allow the use of scripting logic and templates such as Liquid, which not only simplifies JavaScript but also makes it easier to perform complex operations. This rich ecosystem of tools helps beginners get started with Markdown, as they provide the framework and syntax for complex formatting. Many of these tools also work well with tools like Jenkins for continuous integration/continuous delivery and auto-publishing.

To learn more about Markdown, check out these open source tutorials:

AsciiDoc

AsciiDoc offers advanced format syntax capabilities to address complex requirements in highly-formatted content (e.g., user manuals, help guides). AsciiDoc provides power and flexibility without requiring the use of HTML; it supports essential syntaxes such as tables, description lists, admonitions (e.g., tips, notes, warnings) and tables of contents. This extra ability can be a double-edged sword, though, as the doc-as-code approach tries to resist complex formatting.

GitHub

GitHub supports static web hosting. Storing docs in a GitHub repository simplifies publishing, as it enables continuous delivery of the content. GitHub automates the site build process, automatically accessing web content (i.e., documentation) from the server when a branch of software is updated. Eliminating manual publish and deploy steps saves effort and improves focus on content.

With GitHub, the entire team shares ownership of the content; anyone can submit a pull request to update the documentation. Teams can discuss edits and changes - before finalizing them - through comment threads that are visible to the entire team.

Takeaways

Doc-as-code makes synchronizing files in your workspace with files in the project repository much easier. It allows you to write on multiple devices, collaborate with people you share the file with and integrate documentation easily into your workflow. The synchronization mechanism can take place in the background, downloading, merging and uploading file modifications. One file can be synced with multiple locations and once you're happy with it, you can publish it to different hosting platforms such as GitHub, Dropbox and Google Drive.

Doc-as-code is not limited to documentation generated from APIs and code. Marketing content, IP content and other content inside and outside an organization can also benefit.

As we move to an 'everything as code' world, documentation has firmly joined the 'as code' ranks. Documentation has changed from a sideline activity to a major one empowered by the flexibility, efficiency, ease and collaboration offered by doc-as-code. Now's the time to hop on the doc-as-code bandwagon for an exciting journey ahead.

[Attachment] Annu Singh is a delivery specialist advisor at DXC Technology and is part of the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) Bangalore team. DTCs are physical centers where DXC co-develops business solutions with global clients using design thinking and DevOps to integrate DXC's next-generation digital services with mission-critical systems. Annu collaborates with the DTC community and DXC Labs to promote emerging technologies and is a proponent of documentation as code at DXC. @Annu_Singh_Tom

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Co. published this content on 06 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
10/06DXC TECHNOLOGY : ‘Documentation as code' tools to get you started
PU
10/02DXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces New Global Environmental Goals in 2019 Corporate Resp..
BU
10/01DXC TECHNOLOGY : Appoints Mary Finch to Lead Global Human Resources
BU
09/26DXC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Loss..
NE
09/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
09/20DXC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Loss..
NE
09/17BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Cont..
BU
09/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of DXC Tec..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 294 M
EBIT 2020 2 880 M
Net income 2020 1 032 M
Debt 2020 6 741 M
Yield 2020 3,01%
P/E ratio 2020 7,03x
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 7 144 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,07  $
Last Close Price 27,27  $
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Lawrie Chairman
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-48.71%7 728
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.79%128 824
ACCENTURE34.49%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.83%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.39%70 008
VMWARE, INC.12.27%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group