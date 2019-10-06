DXC Technology : ‘Documentation as code' tools to get you started

Treating documentation as code has become an important part of the software development process. Companies are recognizing that the more they can treat documentation like source code, the more effective their documentation, software development and maintenance become. But it's not only that - the entire ecosystem of teams supporting the software becomes more effective as well.

Becoming proficient in doc-as-code means learning the tools, including tagging languages, site and page generators, and static web hosting solutions. These are the building blocks of doc-as-code.

Let's look at three essential tools: Markdown, AsciiDoc and GitHub.

Markdown

Markdown is the quickest way to start the doc-as-code journey, as it allows working in plain text files. Markdown is a simple tagging language for adding formatting to plain text documents.

Markdown's main advantage is its ability to simplify the syntax. For example, it natively supports a table of contents using static page generators.

Several open-source static page generators, static site generators and text editors support Markdown. Here are a few popular ones:

These tools enable converting content to a format that can be published at run time - i.e., HTML. They also support different themes that extend the format capabilities of Markdown.

In addition, many tools that address complex requirements support Markdown. These tools use HTML, CSS and JavaScript for needs such as conditional filtering, content re-use, variables, versioning, authentication and PDFs. Static site generators that support Markdown allow the use of scripting logic and templates such as Liquid, which not only simplifies JavaScript but also makes it easier to perform complex operations. This rich ecosystem of tools helps beginners get started with Markdown, as they provide the framework and syntax for complex formatting. Many of these tools also work well with tools like Jenkins for continuous integration/continuous delivery and auto-publishing.

To learn more about Markdown, check out these open source tutorials:

AsciiDoc

AsciiDoc offers advanced format syntax capabilities to address complex requirements in highly-formatted content (e.g., user manuals, help guides). AsciiDoc provides power and flexibility without requiring the use of HTML; it supports essential syntaxes such as tables, description lists, admonitions (e.g., tips, notes, warnings) and tables of contents. This extra ability can be a double-edged sword, though, as the doc-as-code approach tries to resist complex formatting.

GitHub

GitHub supports static web hosting. Storing docs in a GitHub repository simplifies publishing, as it enables continuous delivery of the content. GitHub automates the site build process, automatically accessing web content (i.e., documentation) from the server when a branch of software is updated. Eliminating manual publish and deploy steps saves effort and improves focus on content.

With GitHub, the entire team shares ownership of the content; anyone can submit a pull request to update the documentation. Teams can discuss edits and changes - before finalizing them - through comment threads that are visible to the entire team.

Takeaways

Doc-as-code makes synchronizing files in your workspace with files in the project repository much easier. It allows you to write on multiple devices, collaborate with people you share the file with and integrate documentation easily into your workflow. The synchronization mechanism can take place in the background, downloading, merging and uploading file modifications. One file can be synced with multiple locations and once you're happy with it, you can publish it to different hosting platforms such as GitHub, Dropbox and Google Drive.

Doc-as-code is not limited to documentation generated from APIs and code. Marketing content, IP content and other content inside and outside an organization can also benefit.

As we move to an 'everything as code' world, documentation has firmly joined the 'as code' ranks. Documentation has changed from a sideline activity to a major one empowered by the flexibility, efficiency, ease and collaboration offered by doc-as-code. Now's the time to hop on the doc-as-code bandwagon for an exciting journey ahead.

