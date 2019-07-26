Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DXC Technology : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (800) 367-2403. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (334) 777-6978. The passcode for all participants is 6653201. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 15, 2019. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is also 6653201. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore thrive.dxc.technology, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
08:31aDXC TECHNOLOGY : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, August 8, 201..
BU
07/17DXC TECHNOLOGY NAMED A BEST PLACE TO : IN and AAPD
BU
07/11DXC TECHNOLOGY : Expands Strategic Partnership with Launch of a Microsoft Azure ..
BU
07/09(BPO) Business Processes Outsourcing Market Global Forecast To 2022
AQ
06/27DXC TECHNOLOGY : and Zafin Partner to Help Banks Manage Conduct Risk and Increas..
AQ
06/26DXC TECHNOLOGY : Having Revealed Digital Fan Experience of the Future at Texas M..
AQ
06/26SPECIAL REPORT : Inside the West’s failed fight against China’s &lsq..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : China hacked eight major computer services firms in years-long attac..
RE
06/25DXC TECHNOLOGY : Having Revealed Digital Fan Experience of the Future at Texas M..
BU
06/18DXC TECHNOLOGY : Launches Innovation Centre in London
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 856 M
EBIT 2020 3 258 M
Net income 2020 1 456 M
Debt 2020 5 359 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 15 051 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 74,13  $
Last Close Price 56,49  $
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Lawrie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter William James Rutland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY6.24%15 051
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION31.99%133 342
ACCENTURE38.27%124 223
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.41%115 633
VMWARE, INC.30.01%72 954
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.41%72 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group