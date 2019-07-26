DXC Technology : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (800) 367-2403. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (334) 777-6978. The passcode for all participants is 6653201. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 15, 2019. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is also 6653201. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore thrive.dxc.technology, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.

