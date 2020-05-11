Log in
DXC Technology : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, May 28, 2020

05/11/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:45 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 800-368-1029. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-334-777-6981. The passcode for all participants is 145605. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until June 4, 2020. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is 7889820. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings including DXC’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, once available. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 640 M
EBIT 2020 2 155 M
Net income 2020 -1 802 M
Debt 2020 5 063 M
Yield 2020 4,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,54x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 4 478 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,21  $
Last Close Price 17,65  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Read Chairman
Kristin Slattery Vice President-Corporate Operations
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-53.05%4 478
ACCENTURE-10.45%120 118
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.24%109 202
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.36%94 100
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.37%62 747
VMWARE, INC.-7.56%58 651
