DXC Technology : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 11, 2019

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:45 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (888) 204-4368. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (929) 477-0402. The passcode for all participants is 1570708. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 18, 2019. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is also 1570708. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

