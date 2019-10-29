DXC Technology : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 11, 2019

Log in
DXC Technology Company

10/29/2019

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on Monday, November 11, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:45 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (888) 204-4368. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (929) 477-0402. The passcode for all participants is 1570708. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 18, 2019. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is also 1570708. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company’s global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private- and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 240 M
EBIT 2020 2 883 M
Net income 2020 1 017 M
Debt 2020 6 411 M
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 7,28x
P/E ratio 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 7 359 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,29  $
Last Close Price 28,09  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Salvino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Michael Lawrie Chairman
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-47.17%7 359
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.62%120 452
ACCENTURE29.69%116 514
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%112 253
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.92%70 467
VMWARE, INC.14.13%63 955
