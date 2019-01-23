Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February
25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased DXC Technology
Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC)
securities between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). DXC investors have until February
25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their DXC investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019
revenue projection by over $800 million. This announcement followed news
on October 24, 2018 that DXC laid off the head of its sales force for
the Americas, along with further layoffs of senior management amid loss
of forecasted revenue and customer contracts. On this news, DXC’s share
price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $63.21 per
share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that he Complaint
alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse
information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants: (1)
failed to disclose that the Company had changed or planned to change the
operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as
opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering
specialized services to its clients; (2) that the Company's workforce
optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was
resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand
for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue
opportunities; (3) and that, consequently, the Company's revenue and
financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was without a reasonable
basis.
If you purchased shares of DXC during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.
To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time;
you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an
absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action,
or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights
or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G.
Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike,
Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847,
toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
