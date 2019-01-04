Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019 revenue projection by over $800 million; this announcement follows news on October 24, 2018 that DXC had earlier that month laid off the head of sales force for the Americas, along with further recent layoffs of senior management amid loss of forecasted revenue and customer contracts.

On this news, DXC’s share price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DXC, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

