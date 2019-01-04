Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019
revenue projection by over $800 million; this announcement follows news
on October 24, 2018 that DXC had earlier that month laid off the head of
sales force for the Americas, along with further recent layoffs of
senior management amid loss of forecasted revenue and customer contracts.
On this news, DXC’s share price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%,
to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
If you purchased DXC, have information or would like to learn more about
these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your
rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
