DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
57.305 USD   +4.74%
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : half-yearly earnings release
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : quaterly earnings release
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : annual earnings release
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors

01/04/2019 | 09:43pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019 revenue projection by over $800 million; this announcement follows news on October 24, 2018 that DXC had earlier that month laid off the head of sales force for the Americas, along with further recent layoffs of senior management amid loss of forecasted revenue and customer contracts.

On this news, DXC’s share price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased DXC, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 857 M
EBIT 2019 3 323 M
Net income 2019 1 341 M
Debt 2019 3 136 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 11,66
P/E ratio 2020 8,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 15 263 M
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 87,3 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Lawrie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter William James Rutland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY2.90%15 263
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.21%104 702
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.36%104 118
ACCENTURE0.04%93 568
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.09%56 967
VMWARE, INC.-4.71%55 811
