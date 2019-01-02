Log in
DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 09:57:21 pm
54.365 USD   +2.25%
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : half-yearly earnings release
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : quaterly earnings release
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/02/2019 | 09:07pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DXC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DXC Technology reportedly fired its Americas head of sales force on October 24, 2018. Articles at the time indicated the Company was struggling to serve customers. Based on this news, the Company’s shares fell 16% on the same day. DXC Technology announced its earnings on November 6, 2018, and reduced its 2019 revenue projection by $800 million. Shares of DXC Technology fell an additional 13% the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 857 M
EBIT 2019 3 323 M
Net income 2019 1 341 M
Debt 2019 3 136 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
P/E ratio 2020 7,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 14 894 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 87,6 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Lawrie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter William James Rutland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY0.00%14 894
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-25.91%103 303
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.52%102 588
ACCENTURE0.00%93 848
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.00%57 395
VMWARE, INC.0.00%56 208
