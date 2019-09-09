Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/09/2019 | 10:19am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DXC) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DXC technology released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 on August 8, 2019. As part of the release, the Company significantly lowered its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. Based on this news, shares of DXC Technology fell by more than 30% the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 313 M
EBIT 2020 2 889 M
Net income 2020 1 017 M
Debt 2020 6 741 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 8 941 M
Chart DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DXC Technology Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 59,06  $
Last Close Price 34,13  $
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Lawrie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter William James Rutland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY-35.81%8 941
ACCENTURE42.63%128 142
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.67%124 527
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.08%115 291
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING32.13%75 181
VMWARE, INC.7.32%60 265
Categories
