DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against DXC Technology Company

09/09/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC). This investigation concerns whether DXC Technology has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2019, DXC Technology announced, among other things, dramatically reduced full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

On this news, prices fell from a close of $51.65 on August 8 to close at $35.91 on August 9, 2019 (a decline of $15.74 or approximately 30%), thereby injuring investors.

If you acquired DXC Technology securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
