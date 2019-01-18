Log in
DXC Technology Company    DXC

DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
62.58 USD   +1.03%
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : half-yearly earnings release
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : quaterly earnings release
2018DXC TECHNOLOGY CO : annual earnings release
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors (DXC)

01/18/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC) securities between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DXC investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 6, 2018, DXC announced that it would be reducing its 2019 revenue projection by over $800 million. This announcement followed news on October 24, 2018 that DXC had earlier that month laid off the head of sales force for the Americas, along with further recent layoffs of senior management amid loss of forecasted revenue and customer contracts. On this news, DXC’s share price fell $9.00 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants: (1) failed to disclose that the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (2) that the Company's workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (3) and that, consequently, the Company's revenue and financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was without a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of DXC, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 856 M
EBIT 2019 3 322 M
Net income 2019 1 343 M
Debt 2019 3 128 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 13,21
P/E ratio 2020 9,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 17 350 M
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Lawrie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul N. Saleh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Hushon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Erich Windmuller Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter William James Rutland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY16.49%17 350
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.50%111 046
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.07%99 905
ACCENTURE5.75%99 245
VMWARE, INC.4.94%58 983
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.39%58 192
