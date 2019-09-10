Log in
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

(DXC)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of DXC Technology Company Investors

09/10/2019 | 02:59pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2019, DXC Technology announced, among other things, dramatically reduced full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

On this news, DXC Technology share price fell $15.74, or over 30%, to close at $35.91 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DXC Technology securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
