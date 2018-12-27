Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against DXC Technology Company

Robbins
today announced that a class action has been commenced by an
institutional investor on behalf of purchasers of DXC Technology Company
(NYSE:DXC) common stock during the period between February 8, 2018 and
November 6, 2018 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the
Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned City of Warren Police
and Fire Retirement System v. DXC Technology Company, et al., No.
18-cv-1599.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased DXC common stock during the Class Period to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all
other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can
select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any
potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the
Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this
action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or
interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Darren
Robbins of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You can
view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/dxctechnology/.
The complaint charges DXC and certain of its officers with violations of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. DXC purports to be a leader in the
information technology (“IT”) services space, focusing on helping
clients decrease IT infrastructure costs and advance to digital
technology.
The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made
false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse
information regarding the Company’s business and prospects.
Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that the Company had changed
or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying
generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were
better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; that
the Company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff
while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who
could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately
losing sales and revenue opportunities; and that, as a consequence, the
Company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was
without a reasonable basis. As a result of defendants’ material
misrepresentations and omissions, DXC’s stock traded at artificially
inflated prices, reaching a Class Period high of more than $96.00 per
share, and the individual defendants were able to sell a total of
215,549 shares of their DXC stock for proceeds of more than $19.8
million at artificially inflated prices.
On October 24, 2018, The Register published an exclusive article
titled “DXC axes Americas boss amid latest deck chair musical.” The
article discussed the early October 2018 surprise firing of the head of
the Company’s Americas sales force due to a sharp decline in the
region’s revenue and, specifically, a reported 10%-15% revenue
shortfall. On this disclosure, the Company’s stock price fell 16%.
Later the same day, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in
response to the news of the firing, which reiterated the Company’s
fiscal 2019 earnings per share guidance.
Then on November 6, 2018, the Company reported its second quarter 2019
financial results in a press release, providing specific revenue,
pre-tax earnings and gross margin results for the quarter. On the same
day, during a conference call for investors, the Company also disclosed
that it had lost sales to significant customers, that quarterly revenues
would fall short of expectations by hundreds of millions of dollars, and
that the Company would reduce its fiscal 2019 revenue outlook by $800
million. During the conference call, defendants also revealed that
customers were scaling back upgrades in some instances, that the digital
space was not growing at the previously reported rates, and that the
Company had changed its sales approach for two quarters and that the
approach had been reversed because it was not working. On the November
6, 2018 disclosures, the price of DXC stock declined 13%, from a close
of $72.21 per share on November 6, 2018 to a close of $63.21 per share
on November 7, 2018.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of DXC
common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is
represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in
prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial
fraud.
Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing
investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices,
Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action
recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class
Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as
one of the top law firms in both amount recovered for shareholders and
total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have
helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial
recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in
implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the
financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
