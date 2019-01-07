Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company – DXC

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) from February 8, 2018 through November
6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for DXC Technology investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
DXC Technology had already changed the operations of its sales staff,
deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams
that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its
clients; (2) DXC Technology’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply
reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales
personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and
ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (3) in light of the
above, DXC Technology’s revenue and financial performance guidance for
full year 2019 and reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period
was without a reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, DXC Technology’s
public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
