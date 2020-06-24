DXI Reports Q1 2020 Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - DXI Energy Inc. (TSX: DXI) (OTCQB: DXIEF) ("DXI" or the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company operating in Colorado's Piceance Basin, today announced its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 2020 Key Financial and Operating Highlights are:

Completed the conversion of $131,000 in accrued interest on the secured convertible debt into 4,430,136 common shares of the Company; and

Reduced financing expenses by 47% to $148,000 from $278,000 for the comparative period ended March 31, 2019.

CORPORATE SUMMARY - THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31,

2020 2019 Change Production





Oil and natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 19 45 -58% Natural gas (mcf/d) 1,219 235 419% Combined (BOE/d) 222 84 164%







Realized sales prices





Oil and natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 43.04 48.20 -11% Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.89 4.17 -55%







Operating expenses





Oil operations ($/bbl) 42.04 53.85 -22% Natural gas operations ($/mcf) 2.73 8.05 -66%







Operating netback





Oil operations ($/bbl) -5.13 -11.27 -54% Natural gas operations ($/BOE) -5.81 -29.35 -80%







General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) 13.96 38.93 -64%

FINANCIAL (CA$ thousands, except per share) Three months ended March 31,

2020 2019 Change







Revenue 283 285 -1% Royalties 25 44 -43%







Cash flow(1) -408 -540 -24% Cash flow per share (basic) -0.00 -0.00 0% Cash flow per share (diluted) -0.00 -0.00 0%







Net loss 1,832 872 110% Basic loss ($/common share) 0.01 0.01 0% Diluted loss ($/common share) 0.01 0.01 0%







Capital expenditures, net of dispositions 7 1,254 -99%







Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands)





Basic 252,699 121,386 108% Diluted 252,699 121,386 108%







Working capital deficiency 2,152 3,040 -29%

Note 1: "Cash flow" is a non-IFRS measure calculated by adding back settlement of decommissioning liabilities and change in operating working capital to cash flows from (used in) operating activities. See "Non-IFRS Measure" below for details.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - NON-IFRS MEASURE





Three months ended March 31, (CA$ thousands)

2020



2019









Cash flows used in operating activities

(162 )

(796 ) Change in operating working capital

(246 )

256 Cash flow

(408 )

(540 )

About DXI Energy Inc.:

DXI Energy Inc. is currently publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DXI.TO) and the OTCQB (DXIEF).

As at June 30, 2020, the Company will delist for trading its shares from the OTCQB exchange.

Additionally, DXI has requested that the TSX move the trading venue for its shares to the TSX.V (NEX) exchange.

Subsequent to the end of Q1 2020, DXI sold its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary for an undisclosed sum which included the elimination of $1.17 million in payables and $4.1 million in future reclamation and abandonment liabilities from the DXI consolidated balance sheet.

The Company continues its attempt to rationalize its entire exposure to the O&G business prior to its AGM.

