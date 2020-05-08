Log in
DXP Enterprises : First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 08:14am EDT

Presented by:

David Little

Chairman, President & CEO

Results for Q1 Fiscal 2020

Kent Yee

Earnings Announcement: May 8, 2020

Senior Vice President & CFO

(Quarter Ending March 31, 2020)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward-looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward- looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Measures:

The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof) are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.

2

Q1 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

($ thousands)

Prior Yr

Prior Qtr

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

Sales

$

311,225

$

295,468

% growth - yoy

8.8%

-5.0%

% growth - seq

0.1%

-9.7%

Gross Profit

84,200

78,333

% margin

27.1%

26.5%

Operating Income

14,816

6,742

% margin

4.8%

2.3%

EBITDA as reported

21,055

13,395

% margin

6.8%

4.5%

Current Qtr

March 31, 2020

$ 300,983 -3.3%1.9%

83,985

27.9%

10,915

3.6%

17,774

5.9%

Diluted EPS

$

0.40

$

0.12

$

0.31

Avg. Daily Sales:

$

4,940

$

4,766

$

4,707

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

3

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Sales and Gross Margin

($ millions)

29.0%

27.6%

28.3%

27.9%

27.1%

26.5%

27.0%

25.0%

311

333

327

295

301

23.0%

21.0%

19.0%

17.0%

15.0%

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Diluted Earnings Per Share

($ actuals)

400

0.70

350

0.73

0.71

0.60

300

0.50

250

200

0.40

0.40

150

0.30

0.31

100

0.20

50

0.12

0.10

0

-

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

($ millions)

10.0%

8.6%

8.6%

40

35

8.0%

30

6.8%

6.0%

29

28

5.9%

25

4.5%

20

21

4.0%

18

15

13

10

2.0%

5

0.0%

0

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Return on Invested Capital

ROIC%

Return on invested capital is defined as

30%

tax-effected LTM EBITDA / average total net operating assets.

27%

25%

25%

25%

22%

21%

20%

15%

10%

5%

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

0%

4

Q3 OPERATING PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

($ millions)

Sales $

$ 182.5

$ 70.0

$ 48.4

Corporate*---

Total DXP

$ 300.9

Sales

Mix

OP$

OP%

9.3%

61%

$ 16.9

9.3%

5.0

20.0

14.9%

23%

$ 10.4

14.9%

5.0

20.0

7.8%

16%

$ 3.8

7.8%

5.0

20.0

$ (20.2)

100% $ 10.9

3.6%

*Corporate expense includes amortization of intangible assets.

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

5

CASH FLOW & WORKING CAPITAL

Prior Qtr

Current Qtr

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

GAAP net income

$

2,089

$

5,648

Depreciation and amortization

6,481

20.0%

6,025

Change in net working capital

26,080

(13,991)

15.0%

Other operating cash flows, net

(827)

706

Net Cash provided by operating activities

10.0%

33,823

(1,612)

Purchase of property & equipment, net

7,873

3,235

5.0%

Free Cash Flow

25,950

(4,847)

Net Cash used in financing activities

(648)

0.0%

(742)

Cash at end of the period

54,327

32,854

NET WORKING CAPITAL

($ millions)

19.5%

19.4%

17.8%

18.8%

18.1%

19.1%

18.1% 16.8%

209

212

204

225

242

250

225

243

% of LTM sales

Q1'20

Supplemental Information:

Purchase of businesses

-

14,153

Cash paid for income taxes

5,372

423

Cash paid for interest

4,118

3,909

Net Debt

190,172

211,020

Net working capital is calculated as accounts receivable plus inventory plus cost & est. profits in excess of billings, plus prepaid expenses less accounts payable less accrued wages less billings in excess of costs and profits less customer advances less other accrued liabilities

Free cash flow is calculated as cash from operations less net purchases of property & equipment

6

STRONG FREE CASH FLOW PROVIDES RESILIENCY

($ millions)

$140

$123

$109

$89

$84$82

$74

$66

$62

$59

$55

$50

$47

$44

$37

$35

$37

$23

$22

$27

$12

$13

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

FCF

31.1 % 22.4 % 144.5 %

48.4 %

33.1 %

34.1 %

60.7 %

63.9 %

103.3 %

80.3 %

43.4%

Conversion¹

Free Cash Flow

Adj. EBITDA

Robust free cash flow

profile...

  • Strong ability to manage broader energy markets
  • Flexible cost structure and disciplined working capital management
  • Track record of disciplined cash flow management via strategic actions, including an equity raise in the second half of 2016

FCF conversion peaks at height of cycle

7

Note: EBITDA and net income are pre-impairment expense in 2009, 2014 and 2015. 2015 is also pre-B27 settlement and includes add back for above average legal fees. EBITDA burdened by stock based compensation.

¹ Free Cash Flow calculated as operating cash flow less net capital expenditures; Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as operating cash flow less net capital expenditures / EBITDA. 2017 Free cash flow is adjusted for $17.1M in outstanding checks

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME

($ thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Operating income for reportable segments

$31,109

$29,865

Adjustments for:

Amortization of intangibles

3,197

3,814

Corporate expenses

16,997

11,235

Total operating income

10,915

14,816

Interest expense

4,377

5,040

Other expense (income), net

(834

(33)

Income before income taxes

$ 7,372

$9,809

9

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES:

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ thousands)

The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to income before income taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

Income before income taxes

$ 7,372

$ 9,809

Plus: interest expense

4,377

5,040

Plus: depreciation and amortization

6,025

6,206

EBITDA

$17,774

$21,055

Plus: NCI loss (gain) before tax

82

137

Plus: Stock compensation expense

904

505

Adjusted EBITDA

$18,760

$21,697

10

NASDAQ: DXPE MAY 2020

11

