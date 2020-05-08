DXP Enterprises : First Quarter 2020 Conference Call
05/08/2020 | 08:14am EDT
Presented by:
David Little
Chairman, President & CEO
Results for Q1 Fiscal 2020
Kent Yee
Earnings Announcement: May 8, 2020
Senior Vice President & CFO
(Quarter Ending March 31, 2020)
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward-looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward- looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Measures:
The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof) are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.
Q1INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
($ thousands)
Prior Yr
Prior Qtr
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Sales
$
311,225
$
295,468
% growth - yoy
8.8%
-5.0%
% growth - seq
0.1%
-9.7%
Gross Profit
84,200
78,333
% margin
27.1%
26.5%
Operating Income
14,816
6,742
% margin
4.8%
2.3%
EBITDA as reported
21,055
13,395
% margin
6.8%
4.5%
Current Qtr
March 31, 2020
$ 300,983 -3.3%1.9%
83,985
27.9%
10,915
3.6%
17,774
5.9%
Diluted EPS
$
0.40
$
0.12
$
0.31
Avg. Daily Sales:
$
4,940
$
4,766
$
4,707
Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Sales and Gross Margin
($ millions)
29.0%
27.6%
28.3%
27.9%
27.1%
26.5%
27.0%
25.0%
311
333
327
295
301
23.0%
21.0%
19.0%
17.0%
15.0%
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Diluted Earnings Per Share
($ actuals)
400
0.70
350
0.73
0.71
0.60
300
0.50
250
200
0.40
0.40
150
0.30
0.31
100
0.20
50
0.12
0.10
0
-
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
($ millions)
10.0%
8.6%
8.6%
40
35
8.0%
30
6.8%
6.0%
29
28
5.9%
25
4.5%
20
21
4.0%
18
15
13
10
2.0%
5
0.0%
0
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Return on Invested Capital
ROIC%
Return on invested capital is defined as
30%
tax-effected LTM EBITDA / average total net operating assets.
27%
25%
25%
25%
22%
21%
20%
15%
10%
5%
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
0%
Q3 OPERATING PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
($ millions)
Sales $
$ 182.5
$ 70.0
$ 48.4
Corporate*---
Total DXP
$ 300.9
Sales
Mix
OP$
OP%
9.3%
61%
$ 16.9
9.3%
5.0
20.0
14.9%
23%
$ 10.4
14.9%
5.0
20.0
7.8%
16%
$ 3.8
7.8%
5.0
20.0
$ (20.2)
100% $ 10.9
3.6%
*Corporate expense includes amortization of intangible assets.
Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
CASH FLOW & WORKING CAPITAL
Prior Qtr
Current Qtr
Dec. 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
GAAP net income
$
2,089
$
5,648
Depreciation and amortization
6,481
20.0%
6,025
Change in net working capital
26,080
(13,991)
15.0%
Other operating cash flows, net
(827)
706
Net Cash provided by operating activities
10.0%
33,823
(1,612)
Purchase of property & equipment, net
7,873
3,235
5.0%
Free Cash Flow
25,950
(4,847)
Net Cash used in financing activities
(648)
0.0%
(742)
Cash at end of the period
54,327
32,854
NET WORKING CAPITAL
($ millions)
19.5%
19.4%
17.8%
18.8%
18.1%
19.1%
18.1% 16.8%
209
212
204
225
242
250
225
243
% of LTM sales
Q1'20
Supplemental Information:
Purchase of businesses
-
14,153
Cash paid for income taxes
5,372
423
Cash paid for interest
4,118
3,909
Net Debt
190,172
211,020
Net working capital is calculated as accounts receivable plus inventory plus cost & est. profits in excess of billings, plus prepaid expenses less accounts payable less accrued wages less billings in excess of costs and profits less customer advances less other accrued liabilities
Free cash flow is calculated as cash from operations less net purchases of property & equipment
STRONG FREE CASH FLOW PROVIDES RESILIENCY
($ millions)
$140
$123
$109
$89
$84$82
$74
$66
$62
$59
$55
$50
$47
$44
$37
$35
$37
$23
$22
$27
$12
$13
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
FCF
31.1 % 22.4 % 144.5 %
48.4 %
33.1 %
34.1 %
60.7 %
63.9 %
103.3 %
80.3 %
43.4%
Conversion¹
Free Cash Flow
Adj. EBITDA
Robust free cash flow
profile...
Strong ability to manage broader energy markets
Flexible cost structure and disciplined working capital management
Track record of disciplined cash flow management via strategic actions, including an equity raise in the second half of 2016
FCF conversion peaks at height of cycle
Note: EBITDA and net income are pre-impairment expense in 2009, 2014 and 2015. 2015 is also pre-B27 settlement and includes add back for above average legal fees. EBITDA burdened by stock based compensation.
¹ Free Cash Flow calculated as operating cash flow less net capital expenditures; Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as operating cash flow less net capital expenditures / EBITDA. 2017 Free cash flow is adjusted for $17.1M in outstanding checks
APPENDIX
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME
($ thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Operating income for reportable segments
$31,109
$29,865
Adjustments for:
Amortization of intangibles
3,197
3,814
Corporate expenses
16,997
11,235
Total operating income
10,915
14,816
Interest expense
4,377
5,040
Other expense (income), net
(834
(33)
Income before income taxes
$ 7,372
$9,809
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES:
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ thousands)
The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to income before income taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.