Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DXP Enterprises Inc    DXPE

DXP ENTERPRISES INC

(DXPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DXP Enterprises : PumpWorks Unveils New PWA-SL – a Metallic Sealless ANSI Pump Designed to Take on Any Application, Not Just Extreme Fluids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

  • Eliminates Mechanical Seal Maintenance and Downtime Issues
  • Revolutionary Carbon-Fiber PEEK Shell Prevents the Generation of Eddy Currents
  • Field Upgrades of Many Existing ANSI Pumps Without Removing the Pump Casing

PumpWorks, a manufacturer of API 610 and ANSI Process Industrial Pumps, today unveiled the PWA-SL Sealless horizontal process pump, designed to take on all applications of a typical ANSI pump, while eliminating the need for mechanical seals and seal support systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005801/en/

With this latest addition to PumpWorks’ PWA product line, PumpWorks is leveraging their revolutionary Carbon-Fiber Filled PEEK (CFFP) containment shell to create a Sealless pump with ZERO eddy current losses; increasing efficiency and eliminating heat generation. The PWA-SL design allows for back pull out field upgrades of a wide range of existing ANSI pumps in a matter of minutes.

Trey Maxwell, Vice President, Manufacturing, said, “The new PWA-SL Sealless horizontal process pump integrates our best technology to provide industrial customers with unbeatable reliability and optimized pumping operations with the least amount of downtime possible due to its cutting-edge design.”

The PWA-SL will also feature PumpWorks’ patented GEN|2 Powerframe with a 5 Year Unconditional Warranty, 5 Year Oil Change Interval, ISOMAGTM Magnetic Isolators and the latest Predict PlusTM Integrated Proactive Health Monitoring Device.

David Little, CEO DXP Enterprises, said, “DXP’s focus is providing solutions to our customers’ technical and operating challenges. The PumpWorks team has listened to our customers and today they launched what I believe to be one of our most innovative products. The PWA-SL is a game changer.”

The PWA-SL is available immediately through all DXP Service Centers and other PumpWorks Authorized Distributors Worldwide.

Visit www.pumpworks.com to learn more.

About PumpWorks

PumpWorks is a manufacturer of API 610 and ANSI Process Industrial Pumps that are made in the USA.

PumpWorks headquartered in Houston, Texas, manufactures a wide range of centrifugal process pumps exceeding ANSI/ ASME B73.3 and other standards for the chemical and petrochemical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, oil and gas, mining, power generation, waste treatment and general industrial industries. Teamed with a vast distribution network, the PumpWorks team of highly experienced staff stands ready to provide the very best quality, price and delivery – meeting the customer’s exact specification needs, each and every time. PumpWorks manufactures and tests all pumps in the USA with a considerably shorter delivery time than competitors. PumpWorks also offers open access for end users and specifiers to select their pump online through a pump selection software ePOD (Electronic Pump On Demand).

PumpWorks is a wholly owned subsidiary of DXP Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DXP ENTERPRISES INC
05:34pDXP ENTERPRISES : PumpWorks Unveils New PWA-SL – a Metallic Sealless ANSI ..
BU
08/07DXP ENTERPRISES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/06DXP ENTERPRISES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/06DXP ENTERPRISES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/23DXP ENTERPRISES : Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
BU
06/25DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/08DXP ENTERPRISES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/07DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/07DXP ENTERPRISES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 297 M
EBIT 2019 78,8 M
Net income 2019 43,4 M
Debt 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES INC
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,67  $
Last Close Price 29,62  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy P. Halter Independent Director
Cletus Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES INC7.79%528
FASTENAL COMPANY13.44%17 048
DIPLOMA PLC28.02%2 144
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES-5.58%1 966
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-18.29%1 432
NOW INC-1.37%1 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group