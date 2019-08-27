DXP Enterprises : PumpWorks Unveils New PWA-SL – a Metallic Sealless ANSI Pump Designed to Take on Any Application, Not Just Extreme Fluids

PumpWorks, a manufacturer of API 610 and ANSI Process Industrial Pumps, today unveiled the PWA-SL Sealless horizontal process pump, designed to take on all applications of a typical ANSI pump, while eliminating the need for mechanical seals and seal support systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005801/en/

With this latest addition to PumpWorks’ PWA product line, PumpWorks is leveraging their revolutionary Carbon-Fiber Filled PEEK (CFFP) containment shell to create a Sealless pump with ZERO eddy current losses; increasing efficiency and eliminating heat generation. The PWA-SL design allows for back pull out field upgrades of a wide range of existing ANSI pumps in a matter of minutes.

Trey Maxwell, Vice President, Manufacturing, said, “The new PWA-SL Sealless horizontal process pump integrates our best technology to provide industrial customers with unbeatable reliability and optimized pumping operations with the least amount of downtime possible due to its cutting-edge design.”

The PWA-SL will also feature PumpWorks’ patented GEN|2 Powerframe with a 5 Year Unconditional Warranty, 5 Year Oil Change Interval, ISOMAGTM Magnetic Isolators and the latest Predict PlusTM Integrated Proactive Health Monitoring Device.

David Little, CEO DXP Enterprises, said, “DXP’s focus is providing solutions to our customers’ technical and operating challenges. The PumpWorks team has listened to our customers and today they launched what I believe to be one of our most innovative products. The PWA-SL is a game changer.”

The PWA-SL is available immediately through all DXP Service Centers and other PumpWorks Authorized Distributors Worldwide.

Visit www.pumpworks.com to learn more.

About PumpWorks

PumpWorks is a manufacturer of API 610 and ANSI Process Industrial Pumps that are made in the USA.

PumpWorks headquartered in Houston, Texas, manufactures a wide range of centrifugal process pumps exceeding ANSI/ ASME B73.3 and other standards for the chemical and petrochemical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, oil and gas, mining, power generation, waste treatment and general industrial industries. Teamed with a vast distribution network, the PumpWorks team of highly experienced staff stands ready to provide the very best quality, price and delivery – meeting the customer’s exact specification needs, each and every time. PumpWorks manufactures and tests all pumps in the USA with a considerably shorter delivery time than competitors. PumpWorks also offers open access for end users and specifiers to select their pump online through a pump selection software ePOD (Electronic Pump On Demand).

PumpWorks is a wholly owned subsidiary of DXP Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005801/en/