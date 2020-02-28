Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DXP Enterprises, Inc.    DXPE

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DXP Enterprises : Sets Date for 2019 Fourth Quarter Results and Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:33pm EST

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, at 7:00 A.M. Central Time on Friday, March 6, 2020 and to host a conference call to be web cast live on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:00 A.M. Central Time.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The online archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com and at www.viavid.net.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
12:33pDXP ENTERPRISES : Sets Date for 2019 Fourth Quarter Results and Earnings Call
BU
02/21DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21DXP ENTERPRISES : Elects Joseph R. Mannes to Board of Directors; Cletus Davis to..
BU
02/06DXP ENTERPRISES : Completes Acquisition of Turbo Machinery Repair, Inc.
BU
2019DXP ENTERPRISES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
2019DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2019DXP ENTERPRISES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019DXP ENTERPRISES : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019DXP ENTERPRISES : Sets Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conferen..
BU
2019DXP ENTERPRISES : PumpWorks Unveils New PWA-SL – a Metallic Sealless ANSI ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 293 M
EBIT 2019 79,4 M
Net income 2019 44,8 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,00  $
Last Close Price 29,70  $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer Secretary & SVP-Finance
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Timothy P. Halter Independent Director
Cletus Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.-25.40%523
FASTENAL COMPANY-5.22%20 109
DIPLOMA PLC-5.09%2 799
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.78%2 370
NOW INC.-20.73%973
MRC GLOBAL INC.-36.88%701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group