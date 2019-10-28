Dyadic International : Announces New Collaboration with Leading Animal Health Company

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Dyadic International, Inc. ('Dyadic' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global platform biotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into a fully funded collaboration with one of the leading animal health companies to demonstrate the C1 technology for expression and production of therapeutic proteins for companion and farm animal health diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dyadic will apply its proprietary and patented C1 gene expression platform to express three different types of proteins to be evaluated by our collaborator for its potential use in their research and commercial projects.

'We are excited to announce an additional animal health-related research agreement which we anticipate will further demonstrate the potential of our C1 technology platform to help speed the development, lower the cost and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs for both farm and companion animals. There is a growing market demand among animal health companies to find a faster and more efficient gene expression technology platform. We believe that C1 may be ideally suited to fill this gap and we are starting to see increasing interest from both our previously announced collaborators as well as other bio-pharmaceutical companies involved in the animal health sector,' commented Matthew Jones, Dyadic's Chief Commercial Officer.

'Today's announcement further evidences the broad applications of our C1 technology platform for both human and animal health needs. This collaboration in the animal health markets reinforces our momentum in another high growth sector, companion and farm animal health. The regulatory pathway in animal health, compared to human trials for biologics approvals, is much shorter with the cost of goods being a much more critical issue. We believe that our C1 technology platform uniquely addresses these issues and provides us with another potential catalyst for growth,' said CEO Mark Emalfarb.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs (such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens), monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Recently, Dyadic has also begun exploring the use of its C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of Adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV), certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to create synergy by leveraging Dyadic's technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and as a result improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, and most importantly, save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com/ for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.dyadic.com .

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Mark Emalfarb, CEO

Phone: +1 (561) 743-8333

Email: memalfarb@dyadic.com

SOURCE: Dyadic International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: