Dycom Industries, Inc. : Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results 0 05/19/2020 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the first quarter ended April 25, 2020. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights Contract revenues of $814.3 million for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 , compared to $833.7 million for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 . Contract revenues for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 decreased 1.8% on an organic basis after excluding $4.7 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 . Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $69.9 million , or 8.6% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 , compared to $73.6 million , or 8.8% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 . On a GAAP basis, net loss was $32.4 million , or a loss of $1.03 per common share, for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 , compared to net income of $14.3 million , or $0.45 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 . Non‑GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $11.4 million , or $0.36 per Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Share, for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 , compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income of $16.9 million , or $0.53 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended April 27, 2019 .



Net loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 includes a pre-tax goodwill impairment charge of $53 .3 million for a reporting unit that generated revenue of less than 4% of Dycom's consolidated revenue and did not incur losses in fiscal 2020. This reporting unit generates a substantial portion of its revenue and operating results from installation services inside third party premises. In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain of the Company's customers have modified their protocols to increase the self-installation of customer premise equipment by their subscribers. This is expected to result in a downturn in customer demand for the Company's in-home installation services for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and possibly longer.



Net loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 also includes a pre-tax gain of approximately $12 .5 million related to the purchase of $167.0 million of principal amount of the Company's 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "Notes") for $147.0 million . As of April 25, 2020 , the Company had cash and equivalents of approximately $643.9 million , borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $675.0 million , $438.8 million of term loans outstanding and $293.0 million principal amount of Notes outstanding. On May 5, 2020 , the Company announced a tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding Notes. The Company expects to fund purchases of the Notes tendered in the tender offer with cash on hand. COVID-19 During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dycom's services have generally been considered essential in nature and have not been materially interrupted. As the situation continues to evolve, the Company is closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business, including how it impacts the Company's customers, subcontractors, suppliers, vendors and employees, in addition to how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company's ability to provide services to its customers. The Company believes the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is likely to be determined by factors which are uncertain, unpredictable and outside of its control. Given the significant uncertainty related to the duration and scope of the impact of COVID-19, the Company is not providing detailed financial guidance for the quarter ending July 25, 2020 or subsequent quarters at this time. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow. Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (844) 721-7239 (United States) or (409) 207-6953 (International) with the participant code 8819885 ten minutes before the conference call begins and ask for the "Dycom Results" conference call. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Thursday, June 18, 2020. About Dycom Industries, Inc. Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. Forward Looking Information This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, preliminary purchase price allocations of acquired businesses, expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations related to the Company's backlog, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The information included in this press release does not constitute an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Company's convertible notes. The Company filed a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 5, 2020 related to a tender offer for its outstanding convertible notes. The tender offer is being made only pursuant to such Offer to Purchase and other related materials filed with the SEC as part of the Schedule TO, in each case as may be amended or supplemented. The Tender Offer Statement (including an Offer to Purchase and other tender offer documents) contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the tender offer, that should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the tender offer. Those materials are available to holders of the Company's convertible notes at no expense upon request directed to the information agent for the tender offer, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by calling (866) 530-8635 (toll-free), (212) 269-5550 (collect) or by email at dycom@dfking.com. In addition, all of the materials (and all other tender offer documents filed with the SEC) are available at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. ---Tables Follow--- DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited









April 25, 2020

January 25, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 643,876

$ 54,560 Accounts receivable, net 870,791

817,245 Contract assets 275,001

253,005 Inventories 92,622

98,324 Income tax receivable —

3,168 Other current assets 48,585

31,991 Total current assets 1,930,875

1,258,293







Property and equipment, net 350,452

376,610 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,680

69,596 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 407,187

465,694 Other 52,670

47,438 Total non-current assets 881,989

959,338 Total assets $ 2,812,864

$ 2,217,631







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 194,417

$ 119,612 Current portion of debt 22,500

22,500 Contract liabilities 24,566

16,332 Accrued insurance claims 41,977

38,881 Operating lease liabilities 29,392

26,581 Income taxes payable 8,694

344 Other accrued liabilities 106,748

98,775 Total current liabilities 428,294

323,025







Long-term debt 1,363,857

844,401 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 66,913

56,026 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 42,964

43,606 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 66,041

75,527 Other liabilities 10,901

6,442 Total liabilities 1,978,970

1,349,027







Total stockholders' equity 833,894

868,604 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,812,864

$ 2,217,631







DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited









Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 Contract revenues $ 814,322

$ 833,743







Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization1 680,206

701,767 General and administrative2,3 65,887

58,622 Depreciation and amortization 45,871

46,341 Goodwill impairment charge4 53,264

— Total 845,228

806,730







Interest expense, net5 (12,457)

(12,233) Gain on debt extinguishment6 12,504

— Other income, net 1,118

5,698 (Loss) income before income taxes (29,741)

20,478







Provision for income taxes7 2,677

6,199







Net (loss) income $ (32,418)

$ 14,279







(Loss) earnings per common share:













Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.03)

$ 0.45







Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.03)

$ 0.45







Shares used in computing (loss) earnings per common share: Basic 31,603,498

31,451,809







Diluted8 31,603,498

31,786,459







DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited

CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND DECLINE %'s

























Contract Revenues - GAAP

Revenues from acquired businesses10

Revenues from storm restoration services

Non-GAAP - Organic Contract Revenues

GAAP - Decline %

Non-GAAP - Organic Decline % Quarter Ended April 25, 2020 $ 814,322

$ —

$ —

$ 814,322

(2.3)%

(1.8)%























Quarter Ended April 27, 2019 $ 833,743

$ —

$ (4,716)

$ 829,027



















































NET (LOSS) INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA









Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:





Net (loss) income $ (32,418)

$ 14,279 Interest expense, net 12,457

12,233 Provision for income taxes 2,677

6,199 Depreciation and amortization 45,871

46,341 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 28,587

79,052 Gain on sale of fixed assets (1,788)

(6,738) Stock-based compensation expense 2,322

3,479 Goodwill impairment charge4 53,264

— Gain on debt extinguishment6 (12,504)

— Charge for warranty costs1 —

8,200 Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets3 —

(10,345) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,881

$ 73,648







Contract revenues $ 814,322

$ 833,743 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 8.6%

8.8% DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited







NET (LOSS) INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME, DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED SHARES









Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

April 25, 2020

April 27, 2019 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income:





Net (loss) income $ (32,418)

$ 14,279







Pre-Tax Adjustments:





Non-cash amortization of debt discount on Notes 4,341

4,932 Goodwill impairment charge4 53,264

— Gain on debt extinguishment6 (12,504)

— Charge for warranty costs1 —

8,200 Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets3 —

(10,345)







Tax Adjustments:





Tax expense for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards 450

638 Tax effect from net operating loss carryback under enacted CARES Act7 (2,631)

— Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments 896

(766) Total adjustments, net of tax 43,816

2,659







Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 11,398

$ 16,938







Reconciliation of diluted (loss) earnings per common share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:





GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.03)

$ 0.45 Total adjustments, net of tax 1.39

0.08 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.36

$ 0.53







Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:





GAAP diluted shares 31,603,498

31,786,459 Adjustment for dilutive common stock equivalents8 163,118

— Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares 31,766,616

31,786,459







Amounts in table above may not add due to rounding. DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company's quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company's performance for the period reported with the Company's performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows: Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - GAAP net income (loss) before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income divided by Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares includes the dilutive impact of common stock equivalents related to share-based awards that are excluded from the computation of net loss per common share on a GAAP basis as their effect would be anti-dilutive. Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share: Non-cash amortization of debt discount on Notes - The Company's Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results. Goodwill impairment charge - The Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $53.3 million for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. Management believes excluding the goodwill impairment charge from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results. Gain on debt extinguishment - The Company incurred a pre-tax gain of approximately $12.5 million related to the purchase of $167.0 million of principal amount of the Company's 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 for $147.0 million during the quarter ended April 25, 2020 . Management believes excluding the gain on debt extinguishment from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results. Charge for warranty costs - During the quarter ended April 27, 2019 , the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period. Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets - During the quarter ended April 27, 2019 , the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets based on collections from a customer. The Company excludes the impact of this recovery from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results. Tax impact of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards - The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results. Tax effect from a net operating loss carryback under enacted CARES Act - For the quarter ended April 25, 2020 , the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations. Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company's estimated tax impact of specific adjustments and the effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period. Notes 1 During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods. 2 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended April 25, 2020 and April 27, 2019, respectively. 3 During the quarter ended April 27, 2019, the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets based on collections from a customer. 4 The Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $53.3 million during the quarter ended April 25, 2020 for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. 5 Includes pre-tax interest expense for non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Notes of $4.3 million and $4.9 million for the quarters ended April 25, 2020 and April 27, 2019, respectively. 6 During the quarter ended April 25, 2020, the Company recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of $12.5 million in connection with its purchase of $167.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 for $147.0 million. 7 For the quarter ended April 25, 2020, the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted CARES Act. For the quarters ended April 25, 2020 and April 27, 2019, the provision for income taxes also includes $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of income tax expense for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. 8 Diluted shares for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 excludes common stock equivalents related to share-based awards as their effect would be anti-dilutive. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dycom-industries-inc-announces-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-301061576.html SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. 06:13a DYCOM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:01a DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results PR 05/12 DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. : to Host Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Ca.. PR 05/05 DYCOM INDUSTRIES : Announces Tender Offer For Outstanding 0.75% Convertible Seni.. PR 03/30 DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 03/24 DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 03/23 DYCOM INDUSTRIES : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation un.. AQ 03/12 DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi.. AQ 03/05 DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. : To Participate in the 2020 Stephens West Coast 1‑.. PR 03/02 DYCOM INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a.. AQ