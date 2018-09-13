Dycom Industries, Inc. : To Present At The D.A. Davidson 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its upcoming presentation at the D.A. Davidson 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, held at The Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Illinois.

Dycom is scheduled to make its presentation on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at approximately 9:45 a.m. (ET). A live simulcast of this presentation along with related materials will be available under Events & Presentations on the Investor Center section of the Company's website at https://ir.dycomind.com . If you are unable to listen to the presentation at the scheduled time, a replay of the live simulcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Monday, October 22, 2018.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. These services include project management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

