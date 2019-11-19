Log in
Dycom Industries, Inc. : To Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results And Host Conference Call

11/19/2019 | 04:32pm EST

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fiscal 2020 third quarter results.  Conference call materials, including the fiscal 2020 third quarter results news release, will be made available Tuesday morning prior to the call.

To participate in the conference call, dial:  (800) 230-1085 (United States) or (612) 288-0329 (International) ten minutes before the conference call begins and ask for the "Dycom Results" conference call. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. If you are unable to attend the conference call at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com until Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dycom-industries-inc-to-report-fiscal-2020-third-quarter-results-and-host-conference-call-300961371.html

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
