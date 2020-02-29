Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.    NO4   SG2C93967918

DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.

(NO4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 02:27am EST
2004 - 2015
Keppel FELS Limited (Senior Project Manager, Assistant General Manager in Operations, Assistant General Manager in Commercial & General Manager in Planning & Control)

2015 - 2017
Offshore Technology Development Pte Ltd (General Manager)

2017 - 28 February 2020
Keppel Sea Scan Pte Ltd & Green Scan Pte. Ltd. (Executive Director)

Disclaimer

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 07:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.
02:27aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :appointment of director and chief execut..
PU
02/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :dyna-mac secures in -principle award of fabrication cont..
PU
2019CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :incorporation of new wholly-owned subsid..
PU
2019CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :striking off of a dormant wholly-owned s..
PU
2019CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :cessation of chief development officer
PU
2019DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest Of Substantial S..
PU
2019DYNA MAC : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
2019DYNA MAC : Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
2019DYNA MAC : Change - Announcement Of Demise Of Chairman And Chief Executive Offic..
PU
2019DYNA MAC : Change - Announcement Of Cessation As Alternate Director To Mr Lim Tz..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 128 M
Chart DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,13  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tjew Yok Lim COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sai Lan Tiong Chief Financial Officer
Seh Hong Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Lian Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Soo Kiat Tan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.-1.52%92
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.00%6 088
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.06%3 795
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-0.65%2 915
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.0.00%2 655
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.44%1 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group