Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.    DMHL   SG2C93967918

DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.

(DMHL)
Dyna Mac : Demise Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer

10/28/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
Demise Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer
BackOct 29, 2019
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 29, 2019 0:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title DEMISE OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Announcement Reference SG191029OTHR25EL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) LIM TJEW YOK
Designation EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 57,442 bytes)

Disclaimer

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 17:06:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tze Jong Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tjew Yok Lim COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sai Lan Tiong Chief Financial Officer
Seh Hong Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Lian Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD.-10.00%69
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 562
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 68.77%4 320
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 010
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 740
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-24.00%2 730
