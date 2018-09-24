dynaCERT Updates on IAA Commercial Vehicle Trade Show

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on events at the IAA Commercial Vehicle Trade Show in Hanover, Germany which is held from September 19 to 27, 2018.

IAA Trade Show

The dynaCERT sales and engineering team have had meetings daily at the show with some Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that include Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, MAN Truck, Volvo, and Freightliner. Other OEMs are scheduled for meetings with dynaCERT for the remainder of the trade show. These OEMs have already begun development designs and prototyping of new technology to reach the very onerous CO2 regulatory targets due in 2025 (see earlier press release dated September 24, 2018). Of great interest to OEMs is the HydraGEN™ Technology for reduction in overall emissions, but, in particular, the CO2 reduction whereby a HydraGEN™ unit would become one of several technologies used to achieve the European CO2 regulation standards mentioned in the press release mentioned above.

These discussions with OEMs also included opportunities to consider the aftermarket sales of HydraGEN™ technology through the respective current dealer networks of OEMs. Sales of dynaCERT’s line of products would be for both dealer resale of pre-owned vehicles and to existing customers that bring their vehicles to dealers for service. The opportunity to dynaCERT could be very significant as, for example, one particular dealer sells only 200 new trucks per year but has 1,000 customers representing more than 2,500 trucks. Management of the Company see these potential relationships as a particularly effective market potential for the HydraGEN™.

On September 18, 2018, prior to the official show opening, management of dynaCERT Inc., dynaCERT GmbH, and the German dealer H2-GreenTech participated in a press interview event open forum. Press journalists from across Europe asked questions on technical, commercial and market-related topics such as, “What are dynaCERT’s plans for expansion in Europe? and When will dynaCERT have Homologation?” Management was pleased to present the TUV testing results which received a very positive reaction.

Enrico Schlaepfer, VP Global Sales states, ”Participating at this year’s IAA, the worlds largest commercial vehicle trade fair, opens a window for dynaCERT to a whole new clientele of environmentally-focused firms and individuals that understand our HydraGEN™ Technology is an important tool to help them save fuel and reduce emissions. We met with owners and operators, potential dealers and distributors and OEMs at the fair and took this opportunity to introduce the HG1 line of products in order to advance and build a strong and reputable sales network.”

Jim Payne, CEO & President, stated, ”Working with dynaCERT GmbH, and our German dealer H2-GreenTech, we have launched our HydraGEN™ product into Europe as the ‘First-to-Market’. This was evident by the strong interest shown at the dynaCERT trade booth at the IAA as visitors came to see the technology that can deliver a significant reduction in greenhouse gases and save the user money with fuel savings.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

