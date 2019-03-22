dynaCERT Continues to Strengthen its Advisory Board

TORONTO, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. John O’Bireck to its Advisory Board.



Mr. O’Bireck is an engineer and business builder with both private and public company experience in the environmental sector. He is currently President and Chief Technology Officer of Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY), a company whose mission is finding customer value from waste energy sources, through the proper application of technology and very often transforming seemingly useless waste streams into new useable forms of energy. He previously served as Vice President at a number of industrial control engineering firms and guided several companies from inception, including Hy-Drive Technologies Ltd.



Mr. O’Bireck has an engineering degree from Ryerson University and currently is on the board of Ethema Health Corporation and Newport Environmental Technologies Ltd.



Mr. O’Bireck states, “During my years at Hy-Drive, I spent many hundreds of hours working specifically with hydrogen enhanced combustion, especially as it related to compression ignition engines. We not only had to figure out how it worked but also why it worked. And the bottom line is that without question, hydrogen most definitely can increase the operational efficiency of diesel engines and also generate a significant reduction in emissions. I look forward to engaging with dynaCERT to deliver a technology whose time has come.”

Mr. Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT commented, “With John’s years of experience and his commitment in the on-demand hydrogen market we share a common goal in the development and commercialization of technologies to create a more sustainable world. I look forward to the addition of his knowledge of the hydrogen field gained at Hy-Drive to assist in the globalization of our HydraGEN™ products.”

Hannover Messe Trade Show

dynaCERT is exhibiting at the world's largest meeting of the Technology Industry at the 2019 HANNOVER MESSE in Germany from April 1st to 5th. This year’s fair will have 6,500 exhibitors showcasing their technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services to energy and mobility technologies to more than 220,000 attendees.

Enrico Schlaepfer, Vice President of Global Sales at dynaCERT states, “It is an honor and great pleasure for us, as an internationally growing company, to present our HydraGEN™ Technology at the request of hannoverimpuls gmbh (Hanover Business Development Corporation) in their booth (Hall 16, Stand H03). This year will be dynaCERT’s first as an exhibitor and significant as we are now fully engaged in the worldwide hydrogen marketplace.”

