dynaCERT Engages Cosario to Secure its Data Analytics and Ensure User Privacy

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged expert world-renowned data security software company, Cosario Limited of Mississauga (Canada) (“Cosario”), to further ensure global state-of-the-art user privacy of its HydraGEN™ Technology.



Cosario is managed by Mr. Brian Semkiw and Mr. Rui Mendes who were the founders of 3rdGP, the pioneers in critical data security software which is used in international payments systems such as Apple Pay, PayPal and many other point-of-sale terminals worldwide. As trucking fleets worldwide with thousands of trucks travel the globe and begin using dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology, along with its HydraLytica™ software, similar high stakes data security issues become vital to user adoption.

As dynaCERT sales and marketing teams penetrate global markets, including Europe with its strategic partner MOSOLF Group (See Press Release dated October 16, 2019), the Company is building inroads to comply with The General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) which was created to protect the privacy of individuals within the European Union, providing new rights to know what information is collected and how it is used and shared, as well as the right to correct and delete data.

In its Press Release dated July 4, 2019, dynaCERT announced that it had launched its proprietary HydraLytica™ telematics device software enabling easy access to data evidencing real-time fuel savings and carbon emission reduction from diesel-powered vehicles and machinery equipped with the Company’s HydraGEN™ Technology. With HydraLytica™, the Company, its dealers, and clients such as truckers and fleet owners equipped with the HydraGEN™ Technology, can easily monitor from their computers an automatically calculated savings of diesel and carbon emissions with HydraLytica™ updated periodically while a truck is travelling.

The data collection is also intended to be used to certify and authenticate Carbon Credits which are being developed by the Company’s initiatives along with International Environmental Partners of the UK (See Press Release dated March 26, 2019). In addition to dynaCERT’s patented Smart ECU, the electronic intelligence working behind the HydraGEN™ Technology, the Company has made significant advancements to its proprietary intellectual property regarding the collection of data for the purposes of advancing applications for certifying future lucrative Carbon Credits. For example, dynaCERT is continuing with its PCT Applications regarding “Systems and Methods for Tracking Greenhouse Gas Emissions Associated with an Entity” (See Press Release dated August 22, 2019).

Rui Mendes, CTO of Cosario stated, “Data security is an essential step in the development of a scalable Carbon Credit Platform. We are pleased to be a part of this exciting project with dynaCERT.”

Jean-Pierre Colin, Director & Corporate Secretary of dynaCERT, responsible for overseeing the Company’s compliance with legal matters, stated, “Security of data is of paramount concern to every individual in the world today, including our European clients, especially when viewed against the backdrop of advancements in artificial intelligence and data collection by political parties, governments, hackers, and major software and media corporations operating globally. Data security breaches can have an effect on personal privacy, competition, democracy, detentions, and daily consumer behavior. We see our engagement of Cosario as the necessary first cornerstone of practical compliance with new trends in international legislation, human privacy, data authentication and data security.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential future acceleration of the expiry date of Non-Repriced Warrants. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

