dynaCERT Launches its New Engine Telemetry Device Software

TORONTO, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formally launched its new vehicle telematics device software (“HydraLytica™”) enabling easy access to fuel savings and carbon emission reduction reports from diesel-powered vehicles and machinery equipped with the Company’s HydraGEN™ Technology. Now the Company, its dealers, and clients such as truckers and fleet owners equipped with the HydraGEN™ Technology, can easily monitor from their computers an automatically calculated savings of diesel and carbon emissions with HydraLytica™ updated periodically while a truck is travelling.



HydraLytica™ reads data directly from a truck’s on-board-diagnostic port (the “OBD port”), and communicates this data to dynaCERT’s cloud server remotely through the Company’s patented Smart ECU which is integrated into the HydraGEN™ Technology unit on vehicles. At the time of activation of a HydraGEN™ Unit, the new software records, from the OBD data, the total lifetime mileage and lifetime hours used and calculates fuel consumed. Once the HydraGEN™ Unit is operational, HydraLytica™ determines fuel consumption and distance travelled, and calculates fuel savings and reductions of polluting emissions in kilograms of CO2 equivalent (“CO2e”).

The HydraLytica™ software allows dynaCERT to provide documented proof to the market of the effectiveness of the HydraGEN™ Technology as stated. Since the data used and processed is taken from a vehicle’s OBD port, HydraLytica™ removes any doubts as it does not rely on any human interpretation which could possibly be biased. With HydraLytica™, dynaCERT expects users will receive viewable and written confirmation direct from their own diesel engines that its HydraGEN™ Technology is working and have peace of mind regarding performance.

HydraLytica™ software also enables a user to access telematics information from any location equipped with an internet connection. The HydraLytica™ software also clearly displays historical daily and weekly travel data after the HydraGEN™ Technology has been installed on a vehicle. HydraLytica™ continuously maps the routes and locations of vehicles, both in real time and historically, and displays when the vehicle is moving or stationary or when its ignition is off. The intuitive user-friendly software of HydraLytica™ allows truckers and fleet owners to review historical and current performance of their on-road and off-road vehicles.

HydraLytica™ was engineered by INGTECH in association with dynaCERT. INGTECH is a fleet management and engineering firm located in the greater Montreal area (Canada) that has grown to become a transportation expert in telematics.

Jean-François Maheux, CEO of INGTECH, stated, “As we continuously strive to help companies harness cutting-edge technology for more efficient, connected and intelligent fleet management processes, our team of seasoned transport experts is pleased to collaborate with dynaCERT in advancing the HydraLytica™ solution. Our extensive software intelligence offers a customized approach providing dynaCERT the capability to measure a wide range of operational performance metrics for its new HydraLytica™ technology.”

In addition, dynaCERT’s dealers that have been using a Beta test version of this new technology are delighted by the new development of an additional sales tool which can demonstrate cost savings to fleet owners. Although the performance of the HydraGEN™ Technology has been tested numerous times over the last three years by The PIT Group in Quebec (Canada), UOIT in Ontario (Canada), iCaT in India and TUV Nord and TUV Sud in Germany, the reliability and ease of displaying HydraLytica™ software as a tool to clients clearly demonstrates the advantages of HydraGEN™ Technology with a very high degree of conviction and verification by end users for their own vehicles.

dynaCERT’s new HydraLytica™ software is complementary to the Company’s existing MyHydraGEN™ Technology App which reports certain data in real time of its HydraGEN™ Technology to smart phones and tablets providing additional data to users regarding the functionality of HydraGEN™ Units installed on vehicles.

Rui Mendes, Chief Technology Officer of KarbonKleen LLC, a Preferred Service Provider of dynaCERT, which recently issued to the Company a 100 unit order destined for Mexico (see Press Release dated July 2, 2019) stated, "The data analytics provided by dynaCERT's HydraLytica™ software will provide fuel savings and positive environmental impact information empowering our Mexican clients with a real time method to track against their corporate goals and initiatives. The business intelligence displayed by the HydraLytica™ software is formatted to visualize an asset-based or fleet-based dashboard enabling ease of use and rapid adoption.”

Mr. John O’Bireck, a member of dynaCERT’s Advisory Board, and President and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Sparta Capital Ltd., indicated, “Having HydraLytica™ as an advanced technology at our disposal will further enhance the research being carried out on Sparta’s fleet of highway tractors which will be powered by transformed waste plastic combined with dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology.”

David Bridge, dynaCERT’s Senior Technical Advisor responsible for the Smart ECU stated, “We are continuously making improvements to our Smart ECU for the benefit of end-users, including our reporting systems, which can now be audited easily. The reliability of the data that is collected securely right from the source of a truck’s computer via the OBD port is paramount to establishing the effectiveness of our HydraGEN™ Technology.”

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT stated, “Our new technology reporting system adds a great innovative dimension to our product line and now provides clear benefits which can be verified by users of our HydraGEN™ Technology for their own fleets. It allows truck owners to immediately justify the costs of installing HydraGEN™ Units on their trucks. As well, this is a necessary first step for capturing and then demonstrating Carbon Credits from operating diesel engines which we plan to share with truckers and fleet owners once our submissions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (“UNFCCC”) and to the VERRA VCS program for such Carbon Credits are completed.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

